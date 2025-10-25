2025 article from JAPANESE MEDICAL ASSOCIATION perfectly explains how {pandemic emergency-authorized injections} can cause CANCER and IMMUNOSUPPRESSION and RECURRENT INFECTIONS
Thank you for subscribing for my highlighted copy of the PDF article and the key summaries and enumerated consequences and mechanisms of the injection.
Thank you for subscribing for my highlighted copy of the PDF article and the key summaries and enumerated consequences and mechanisms of the injection.
What is the clearest mechanism by which these injections can cause chronic inflammatory diseases? __easy_answer_from_this_publication___
What is the clearest mechanism by which these injections can cause cancer? __easy_answer_from_this_publication___
What is the clearest mechanism by which these injections can cause chronic immunosuppression which contributes to cancer and infections? __easy_answer_from_this_publication___
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Vitamin A in 2025 against Respiratory Infections in Children: new data, old strategies, same application
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.