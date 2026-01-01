2025 End-of-Year Closure, 2026 Predictions, and the 4 layers of Nietzsche's ZARATHUSTRA

2025 End-of-Year Video

THANK YOU We should celebrate our disagreements: “When two men in business always agree, one of them is unnecessary.” William Wrigley Jr. Healthy Thinking (maintaining conscious contact with reality) is a survival requirement. 2025 was a remarkably chaotic year for the USA: socially, economically, politically, internationally... My prediction for 2026 is that USA will have an Executive transition for medical or political reasons Nietzsche’s ZARATHUSTRA has at least 4 layers: 1. Narrative, prose, story 2. Philosophy 3. Artistic use of language 4. Love poem to life and humanity

Nietzsche Zarathustra Laughter British Journal Of Aesthetics 1992 632KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Nietzsche Zarathustra Naxos Booklet 212KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Nietzsche Use Abuse History Avhl 31oct25 1.13MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Naxos version is best but abridged and without explanations: If you want a masterpiece audio reproduction of Zarathustra, then get the Naxos version; no point in my trying to complete with that—it is wonderful, albeit abridged.

Listing of articles/videos/resources related to Nietzsche’s Zarathustra

