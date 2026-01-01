2025 End-of-Year Closure, 2026 Predictions, and the 4 layers of Nietzsche's ZARATHUSTRA

2025 End-of-Year Video
THANK YOU
We should celebrate our disagreements: “When two men in business always agree, one of them is unnecessary.” William Wrigley Jr.
Healthy Thinking (maintaining conscious contact with reality) is a survival requirement.
2025 was a remarkably chaotic year for the USA: socially, economically, politically, internationally...
My prediction for 2026 is that USA will have an Executive transition for medical or political reasons
Nietzsche’s ZARATHUSTRA has at least 4 layers:
1. Narrative, prose, story
2. Philosophy
3. Artistic use of language
4. Love poem to life and humanity
Naxos version is best but abridged and without explanations: If you want a masterpiece audio reproduction of Zarathustra, then get the Naxos version; no point in my trying to complete with that—it is wonderful, albeit abridged.
Listing of articles/videos/resources related to Nietzsche’s Zarathustra
VIDEO: 3 different readings of Zarathustra: the Naxos version is clearly the best, albeit abridged
VIDEO: Options in how to approach my pet project of Zarathustra: No point in trying to outdo the Naxos masterpiece, so I’ll 1) explain the major parts, 2) read and explain the parts that were abridged
AUDIO: Skilled reading takes more than attention and intention; it also requires perspective, context, and data: notes on failed attempts to understand Nietzsche’s ZARATHUSTRA (part2)
VIDEO: The problem with Nietzsche is Kaufmann: why I had to go back to Hollingdale’s translations
Health Homework (3.1) FEED yourself some BRAIN CANDY [books, audiobooks]
