2025 End-of-Year Closure, 2026 Predictions, and the 4 layers of Nietzsche's ZARATHUSTRA

Healthy Thinking (maintaining conscious contact with reality) is a survival requirement.
Jan 01, 2026

2025 End-of-Year Video

  1. THANK YOU

  2. We should celebrate our disagreements: “When two men in business always agree, one of them is unnecessary.” William Wrigley Jr.

  3. Healthy Thinking (maintaining conscious contact with reality) is a survival requirement.

  4. 2025 was a remarkably chaotic year for the USA: socially, economically, politically, internationally...

  5. My prediction for 2026 is that USA will have an Executive transition for medical or political reasons

  6. Nietzsche’s ZARATHUSTRA has at least 4 layers:

    1. Narrative, prose, story

    2. Philosophy

    3. Artistic use of language

    4. Love poem to life and humanity

Nietzsche Zarathustra Laughter British Journal Of Aesthetics 1992
632KB ∙ PDF file
Nietzsche Zarathustra Naxos Booklet
212KB ∙ PDF file
Nietzsche Use Abuse History Avhl 31oct25
1.13MB ∙ PDF file
Naxos version is best but abridged and without explanations: If you want a masterpiece audio reproduction of Zarathustra, then get the Naxos version; no point in my trying to complete with that—it is wonderful, albeit abridged.

https://naxosaudiobooks.com/thus-spoke-zarathustra-abridged/

Listing of articles/videos/resources related to Nietzsche’s Zarathustra

  1. VIDEO: 3 different readings of Zarathustra: the Naxos version is clearly the best, albeit abridged

  2. VIDEO: Options in how to approach my pet project of Zarathustra: No point in trying to outdo the Naxos masterpiece, so I’ll 1) explain the major parts, 2) read and explain the parts that were abridged

  3. Nietzsche’s ZARATHUSTRA resources + free PDFs

  4. AUDIO: Skilled reading takes more than attention and intention; it also requires perspective, context, and data: notes on failed attempts to understand Nietzsche’s ZARATHUSTRA (part2)

  5. VIDEO: The problem with Nietzsche is Kaufmann: why I had to go back to Hollingdale’s translations

  6. Health Homework (3.1) FEED yourself some BRAIN CANDY [books, audiobooks]

