The only time you should trust your abusers is when they promise to keep abusing
2025 RESEARCH PUBLICATION demonstrates genetic merger of "replicating recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (rVSV)" with "highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 virus"
AUTHORS: Robinson-McCarthy et al.
TITLE: A replicating recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus model for dairy cattle H5N1 influenza virus glycoprotein evolution.
CITATION: J Virol. 2025 Jul 22;99(7):e0038925. doi: 10.1128/jvi.00389-25. Epub 2025 Jun 4. PMID: 40464562; PMCID: PMC12282150
What did they show here?
They genetically merged 2 viruses to make a more dangerous virus
They clearly state that they merged 2 viruses together; they have no idea and cannot control the outcome of this.
Their new virus escapes antibody defenses.
Their new virus resists antiviral drugs.
Their new Frankenstein virus is a genetic merger of 2 viruses that resists defense with antibodies and antiviral drugs and was funded by the NIH, specifically Antony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH NIAID).
FULL-TEXT PDF PROVIDED HERE FOR SUPPORTING SUBSCRIBERS—THANK YOU
clean copy followed by my annotated copy
