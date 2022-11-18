“Among VA patients, vitamin D3 and vitamin D2 supplementation reduced the associated risk of [GoF] infection by 20% and 28%, and [GoF] infection ending in death within 30-days by 33% and 25%.

Black veterans receiving supplementation had a larger associated reduction than whites, although both were statistically significant, and the difference was not accounted for by differences in vitamin D serum levels.

Patients with low vitamin D levels at baseline benefited more from supplementation than patients with higher serum levels. Finally, patients receiving higher cumulative dosages and higher average daily dosages had a greater associated reduction in [GoF] infection rates than patients receiving lower dosages conditional on similar vitamin D serum levels. The most substantial dose–response relation was found in patients with the lowest vitamin D serum levels.

As a widely available, inexpensive, and safe treatment, vitamin D3 could be a helpful tool for reducing the spread of [GoF] infection and related mortality and reducing racial disparities in [GoF] outcomes.