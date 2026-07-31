5 hours of VIDEOS + 3 PDF articles = Foundational DIET + Overall PROTOCOL
WATCH THE TWO VIDEOS BELOW AND YOU’LL BE ON A NEW TRACK THIS WEEK!
Confused about an overall healthy foundational diet?, or want to know how to understand and apply functional-naturopathic medicine in your healthcare practice?
WATCH THE TWO VIDEOS BELOW AND YOU’LL BE ON A NEW TRACK THIS WEEK!
I have included the most important of my articles in PDF format to accompany each video
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.