In May 2026, I looked for and could not find (on this website/newsletter) several of my videos discussing my “antiviral nutrition protocol” so I am reposting them now including with the relevant PDF articles of my interviews, overviews, and peer-reviewed publications (included below for your convenient downloading).

Here are the EIGHT (8) most important videos on

, which is the title of my 2014 book which was banned by Amazon at the start of the 2020 “pandemic” (see video #5 and its

for details)