About the Author and Presenter: Dr Alex Vasquez
This page provides a more complete and slightly updated overview of my background + sample PDF articles + sample videos (linked)
Alex Kennerly Vasquez DO ND DC (USA), prior Fellow of the American College of Nutrition (FACN), prior Overseas Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine (RSM, London UK):
{education} An award-winning clinician-scholar and founding Program Director of the world's first fully-accredited university-based graduate program in Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, Dr Alex Vasquez is recognized internationally for his high intellectual and academic standards and for his detailed expertise spanning and interconnecting many topics in Medicine and Nutrition. Dr Vasquez holds three doctoral degrees as a graduate of University of Western States (Doctor of Chiropractic, 1996), Bastyr University (Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, 1999), and University of North Texas Health Science Center, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, 2010). Dr Vasquez has completed thousands of hours of post-graduate and continuing education (certifications) in subjects including Obstetrics, Pediatrics, Basic and Advanced Disaster Life Support, Nutrition and Functional Medicine; while in the final year of medical school, Dr Vasquez completed a Pre-Doctoral Research Fellowship in Complementary and Alternative Medicine Research hosted by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).
{teaching, directing, organizing} Dr Vasquez has served in many teaching roles at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate levels in various accredited universities and colleges throughout the United States and has lectured internationally at the post-graduate level including accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME) for medical physicians. DrV was the founding Program Director of the world's first fully-accredited university-based graduate program in Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, and almost-single-handedly orchestrated the entirety of the five-day 2013 International Conference on Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine.
{books} Dr Vasquez is the author of more than ten textbooks, including Integrative Orthopedics (2004, 2007, 2012), Functional Medicine Rheumatology (2014), Musculoskeletal Pain: Expanded Clinical Strategies (commissioned and published by Institute for Functional Medicine, 2008), Chiropractic and Naturopathic Mastery of Common Clinical Disorders (2009), Integrative Medicine and Functional Medicine for Chronic Hypertension (2011), Brain Inflammation in Migraine and Fibromyalgia (2016), Antiviral Strategies and Immune Nutrition (2014), Autism, Dysbiosis, and the Gut-Brain Axis (2017) and the 1200-page Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition (2016) also published as a two-volume set titled Textbook of Clinical Nutrition and Functional Medicine. Dr Vasquez’s books are available internationally via bookstores such as BookDepository, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, ThriftBooks, AbeBooks, BetterWorldBooks, WaterStonesBooks.
Sample PDF downloads:
Click here to see the first few pages, including the table of contents and index (size: 6 MB)
Click here for a larger sample with photos (size: 43 MB)
{journals} "DrV" has written approximately 100 letters and articles for professional magazines and medical journals such as TheLancet.com (online x1), British Medical Journal (BMJ: online x3, print x1), Annals of Pharmacotherapy, Nutritional Perspectives (x11), Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics(JMPT), Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), Original Internist (x3), Integrative Medicine (x4), Holistic Primary Care, Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine (x2), Journal of the American Osteopathic Association (JAOA), Journal of Restorative Medicine, Dynamic Chiropractic (x3), Naturopathic Doctor News & Review (x2), Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Current Asthma and Allergy Reports, Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice, Nature Reviews Rheumatology, Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, and Arthritis & Rheumatism—Official Journal of the American College of Rheumatology. Having served on the Review Boards for Acta Neuropsychiatrica, Journal of Pain Research, Autoimmune Diseases, PLOS One, Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine, Neuropeptides, International Journal of Clinical Medicine, Journal of Inflammation Research, BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine (all PubMed/Medline indexed), Integrated Blood Pressure Control, Journal of Biological Physics and Chemistry, Chiropractic Journal of Australia, Journal of Chiropractic Humanities, and Journal of Naturopathic Medicine, Dr Vasquez served as the founding Editor of Naturopathy Digest, founding Editor (2013-) of International Journal of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine and Editor (2018-2019) of Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine.
{high-level profitability} Dr Vasquez has spearheaded low-resource high-quality high-profit educational programs that were instantly profitable to several million dollars; Dr Vasquez has created several products for the nutrition industry with multi-million-dollar valuationsvaluations, including the popularization of higher-dose vitamin D supplementation with his 2004 “vitamin D paradigm shift” followed by publications in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), British Medical Journal (BMJ), The Lancet (website), and Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.
{bio} Dr Vasquez lectures internationally to healthcare professionals, has a consulting practice and service for doctors and patients, and constantly reviews research to produce new articles, videos, educational materials, and innovative product formulations. Dr Vasquez served as Director of Medical Board of Advisors, senior consultant, product designer, writer and lecturer for Biotics Research Corporation (Texas) from for 18 years (2004-2022) and continues producing educational materials and products for the nutraceutical market. Dr Vasquez has lived in Colombia, throughout the United States (Houston, Fort Worth, Austin, Miami, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Gainesville GA, Portland OR) and Spain (Barcelona, Tarragona, San Sebastian, Ourense).
