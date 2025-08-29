{journals} "DrV" has written approximately 100 letters and articles for professional magazines and medical journals such as TheLancet.com (online x1), British Medical Journal (BMJ: online x3, print x1), Annals of Pharmacotherapy, Nutritional Perspectives (x11), Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics(JMPT), Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), Original Internist (x3), Integrative Medicine (x4), Holistic Primary Care, Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine (x2), Journal of the American Osteopathic Association (JAOA), Journal of Restorative Medicine, Dynamic Chiropractic (x3), Naturopathic Doctor News & Review (x2), Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Current Asthma and Allergy Reports, Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice, Nature Reviews Rheumatology, Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, and Arthritis & Rheumatism—Official Journal of the American College of Rheumatology. Having served on the Review Boards for Acta Neuropsychiatrica, Journal of Pain Research, Autoimmune Diseases, PLOS One, Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine, Neuropeptides, International Journal of Clinical Medicine, Journal of Inflammation Research, BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine (all PubMed/Medline indexed), Integrated Blood Pressure Control, Journal of Biological Physics and Chemistry, Chiropractic Journal of Australia, Journal of Chiropractic Humanities, and Journal of Naturopathic Medicine, Dr Vasquez served as the founding Editor of Naturopathy Digest, founding Editor (2013-) of International Journal of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine and Editor (2018-2019) of Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine.