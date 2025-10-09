Romanova et al. Protective efficacy of the UniFluVec influenza vaccine vector against the highly pathogenic influenza A/Indonesia/5/2005 (H5N1) strain in ferrets. Vaccine . 2025 Oct 4;65:127795

They genetically merged 2 viruses to make a more dangerous virus

They clearly state that they merged 2 viruses together; they have no idea and cannot control the outcome of this.

Their new virus escapes antibody defenses.

Their new virus resists antiviral drugs.