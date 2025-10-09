Americans paid for another artificially created Influenza Virus in October2025, this time in Slovakia because doing it again in Wuhan China would be too obvious

All 3 PDF articles are provided below for subscribers, along with the text of the previous post also from 2025
Romanova et al. Protective efficacy of the UniFluVec influenza vaccine vector against the highly pathogenic influenza A/Indonesia/5/2005 (H5N1) strain in ferrets. Vaccine. 2025 Oct 4;65:127795
Menachery et al. SARS-like WIV1-CoV poised for human emergence. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2016 Mar 15;113(11):3048-53
Robinson-McCarthy et al. A replicating recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus model for dairy cattle H5N1 influenza virus glycoprotein evolution. J Virol. 2025 Jul 22;99(7):e0038925
2025 RESEARCH PUBLICATION demonstrates genetic merger of “replicating recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (rVSV)” with “highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 virus”
AUTHORS: Robinson-McCarthy et al.
TITLE: A replicating recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus model for dairy cattle H5N1 influenza virus glycoprotein evolution.
CITATION: J Virol. 2025 Jul 22;99(7):e0038925. doi: 10.1128/jvi.00389-25. Epub 2025 Jun 4. PMID: 40464562; PMCID: PMC12282150
What did they show here?
They genetically merged 2 viruses to make a more dangerous virus
They clearly state that they merged 2 viruses together; they have no idea and cannot control the outcome of this.
Their new virus escapes antibody defenses.
Their new virus resists antiviral drugs.
Their new Frankenstein virus is a genetic merger of 2 viruses that resists defense with antibodies and antiviral drugs and was funded by the NIH, specifically Antony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH NIAID).
PLANDEMICS: The only time you should trust your abusers is when they promise to keep abusing
