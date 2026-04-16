Medical propaganda isn’t simply about overstating the benefits and understating the risks of drugs, but also relentlessly attacking Nutrition and other nondrug/nonsurgery options so that patients and politicians will be scared into drug dependency. This consistent undercutting of the validity of nutrition interventions (when such exists) results directly in millions of deaths per year and losses and misappropriations of billions of dollars/euros throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, the rest of the English-speaking world and Europe . See our 2019 review “Concerns About The Integrity of The Scientific Research Process” pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6601430 included as a PDF below: Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Pizzorno Editorial Scientific Integrity 1.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

While I have been broadly reading biomedical and nutrition research for more than 30 years and I started publishing my own research articles in 1994, I started to write an article specific to “Anti-Nutrition Fallacies and Inconsistencies in Politics and Medicine” and posted the first version to academia.edu/45018439 in February 2021. Unfortunately, the original document is lost (at least for now) but I have recovered my archived PDF copy and included it below:

Vasquez 2021 Ijhnfm Vitamindfallacies24 Copy 544KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

My plan (among many projects) is to formalize this document into a publishable article, and—in the process of that organization—review each component in text/video format. For example, my recent video review of the bogus propaganda from Harvard will be more concisely summarized and filtered of its colorful vernacular.

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The archived video below contains a similar critique; I have marked this page for repair since it contains additional video links that are no longer functioning due to the Vimeo censorship of my video archives in 2025.

Thank you for supporting this archive of information for the cost of a coffee while I am working —about $4.20—for the hours, days, months and years developing this archive which now contains more than 1,000 pages and hundreds of hours of videos …

….on a wide range of topics including Clinical Nutrition (including the Vitamin D series of Videos and Scientific Publications), Antiviral Strategies, Microbiome+Dysbiosis (CME series of >12 videos), Functional Medicine (conference videos) and Pharmacology (of Vitamin B12 and Pediatric Injections,.. Leadership, Critical Analysis of Research and Social Events, architecture, music (Celibidache), philosophy, and a few tutorial videos on fun topics like how to select a good wine/whiskey (and minimize the risks)! HealthyThinking.substack.com includes a wide range of topics including music, politics, architecture, logic, philosophy, recipes (ie, “everything”) plus “Health Homework” (series) to inform and remind you about important health-promoting actions…whereasInflammationMastery.substack.com attempts to be more/strictly clinical and specific to book updates, clinical research and protocols.

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