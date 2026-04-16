INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

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AntiNutrition Fraud (3) American Medical Association publishes one of the most corrupt studies ever concocted in order to make vitamin D appear ineffective against acute pandemic infections

Medical propaganda isn't simply about overstating the benefits and understating the risks of drugs, but also relentlessly attacking Nutrition and other nondrug nonsurgery preventives and treatments
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Apr 16, 2026

The video excerpt above is from the video linked here:

VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
September 2, 2024
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In March 2021, American Medical Association (AMA) published one of the most corrupt articles in the history of medicine in their Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA):

  • Authors: Murai IH, Fernandes AL, Sales LP, Pinto AJ, Goessler KF, Duran CSC, Silva CBR, Franco AS, Macedo MB, Dalmolin HHH, Baggio J, Balbi GGM, Reis BZ, Antonangelo L, Caparbo VF, Gualano B, Pereira RMR.

  • Title: Effect of a Single High Dose of Vitamin D3 on Hospital Length of Stay in Patients With Moderate to Severe COVID-19: A Randomized Clinical Trial.

  • Citation: JAMA. 2021 Mar 16;325(11):1053-1060. doi: 10.1001/jama.2020.26848. PMID: 33595634; PMCID: PMC7890452.

In order for the vitamin D3 (vD3) treatment to fail, the authors used several strategies

  1. they delayed treatment by at least 11 days for the treatment of acute illness (by which time nothing would have shown any benefit).

  2. they used an already-proven-to-be-ineffective dosage scheme of 200,000 IU in a “bolus dose” which

  3. delays benefits by another 7-10 days and

  4. complicates the bioconversion of vD3 into the active form and its function at the vitamin D receptor.

I immediately published video and text reviews, with the most important and complete review contained within the “Goldmine5” review in the vitamin D series:

Dr Alex Vasquez 2021 Retraction Jama Bogus Vitamin D Covid
691KB ∙ PDF file
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Medical propaganda isn’t simply about overstating the benefits and understating the risks of drugs, but also relentlessly attacking Nutrition and other nondrug/nonsurgery preventives and treatments so that patients and politicians will be scared into drug dependency. This consistent undercutting of the validity of nutrition interventions (when such exists) results directly in millions of deaths per year and losses and misappropriations of billions of dollars/euros throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, the rest of the English-speaking world and Europe.

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Pizzorno Editorial Scientific Integrity
1.39MB ∙ PDF file
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VITAMIN D (Goldmine3) in BARRIER DEFENSE AGAINST INFECTION, INFLAMMATION, ALLERGY: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
February 4, 2024
VITAMIN D (Goldmine3) in BARRIER DEFENSE AGAINST INFECTION, INFLAMMATION, ALLERGY: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

See video embedded above for my 2021 review of the role of Vitamin D Deficiency/Supplementation in BARRIER DEFENSE AGAINST INFECTION, INFLAMMATION, ALLERGY

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