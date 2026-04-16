AntiNutrition Fraud (3) American Medical Association publishes one of the most corrupt studies ever concocted in order to make vitamin D appear ineffective against acute pandemic infections

The video excerpt above is from the video linked here:

they delayed treatment by at least 11 days for the treatment of acute illness (by which time nothing would have shown any benefit).

Medical propaganda isn’t simply about overstating the benefits and understating the risks of drugs, but also relentlessly attacking Nutrition and other nondrug/nonsurgery preventives and treatments so that patients and politicians will be scared into drug dependency. This consistent undercutting of the validity of nutrition interventions (when such exists) results directly in millions of deaths per year and losses and misappropriations of billions of dollars/euros throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, the rest of the English-speaking world and Europe.