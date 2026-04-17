Medical propaganda isn’t simply about overstating the benefits and understating the risks of drugs, but also relentlessly attacking Nutrition and other nondrug/nonsurgery options so that patients and politicians will be scared into drug dependency. This consistent undercutting of the validity of nutrition interventions (when such exists) results directly in millions of deaths per year and losses and misappropriations of billions of dollars/euros throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, the rest of the English-speaking world and Europe . See our 2019 review “Concerns About The Integrity of The Scientific Research Process” pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6601430 included as a PDF below: Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Pizzorno Editorial Scientific Integrity 1.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

American Medical Association (AMA) uses their journal ( JAMA ) to publish another bogus study that attempted to discredit vitamin D but (opps!) found clinical benefit.

Similar research was actually published more than 20 years ago as you can note in my “vitamin D paradigm shift” paper published in 2004 and included below.

This means that the 2026 research published in JAMA essentially adds nothing new and is another example of how the medical profession wastes time and money on incompetent “nutrition research” that does nothing because they don’t know how to use nutrients and their study designs suck.

Dr Alex Vasquez 2004 2008 2024 Vitamin D 2008 Jcem Paradigm 2004 Jama 2004 Bmj 2005 Pharmacology 2024 4.89MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here is the citation and the unannotated PDF provided to you as a courtesy with my analysis and annotated PDF provided below:

Thouvenot et al High-Dose Vitamin D in Clinically Isolated Syndrome Typical of Multiple Sclerosis: The D-Lay MS Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA. 2025 Apr 22;333(16):1413-1422

How many errors can you find in their publication and research design? I found at least five (5)!!!

Vitamin D Multiple Sclerosis Jama 2026 Clean 2.12MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here is my analysis and annotated PDF provided below

Expert Analysis by DrV

Here is my personal annotated PDF copy, followed by a listing of the errors in this article: