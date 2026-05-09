In May 2026, I looked for and could not find (on this website/newsletter) several of my videos discussing my “antiviral nutrition protocol” so I am reposting them now including with the relevant PDF articles of my interviews, overviews, and peer-reviewed publications (included below for your convenient downloading).
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Antiviral Nutrition Summary 2020 Remastered 2021 [ARCHIVED VIDEO]
I noticed this week that this video was "missing"...so I am re-posting it.
May 09, 2026
∙ Paid
History of my Antiviral Protocol, wit…
InflammationMastery updates DrV's clinical protocols from InflammationMastery.com
INFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex VasquezINFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of nutritional-medical protocols published by Dr Alex Vasquez
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