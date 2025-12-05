Antiviral Protocols, Paradigms, and Interventions: 25 years of research that governments and medical organizations continue to ignore

The ANTIVIRAL NUTRITION protocol isn’t simply a treatment plan but a paradigm shift away from the pharmacocentric model
Last weekend, I recorded the next entry in the series on CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY, this time focusing on selenium; that video is still being edited and will probably be finished, processed, and uploaded within the next day. Durin…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.