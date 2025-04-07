Playback speed
Antiviral Strategies and Immune Nutrition European Congress 2015 [ARCHIVED VIDEO] 5 hours

Nearly 5 hours of conference presentation, saved from my censored archives
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Apr 07, 2025
∙ Paid
1
SEE video *archived ABOVE* [5hours;289minutes]

I’m sharing this video (and all of the hours of work involved) with you; please RETURN THE FAVOR by sharing it with your friends, family, colleagues…

See Introduction and Archived VIDEO *above* [5hours;289minutes]

See supporting VIDEOS and PDFs *below*

Dr Alex Vasquez 2014 Antiviral Strategy En Es
13.3MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Dr Vasquez 2014 Antiviral And More
24.4MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Vitamin D Compilation 2004 2020 Short Version
2.62MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Dr Alex Vasquez 2017 Cutshall, Bergstrom, Kalish
149KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Dr Alex Vasquez 2014 Mitochondrial Medicine Editorial
156KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

See additional supporting videos linked below

ANTIVIRAL STRATEGIES VIDEO: Functional Infectology, Microbiology, Infectious Disease 2019 ReIntroduction and Overview

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
December 23, 2024
ANTIVIRAL STRATEGIES VIDEO: Functional Infectology, Microbiology, Infectious Disease 2019 ReIntroduction and Overview

In 2019 I could see that the stage was set for the 2019-2025 Plandemic because politicians, governments, medical groups and journals were all *RABID* with virus and vaccine *HYSTERIA.*

Read full story

Intellectual-Behavior Censorship masked as Medicine for Globalist Hegemony

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Apr 5
Intellectual-Behavior Censorship masked as Medicine for Globalist Hegemony

We’ve allowed malignant psychopaths to dictate what we can read, what we can see, and what we can say and therefore what we can think.

Read full story

2-HOUR VIDEO Clinical use of the amino acid acetyl-cysteine, NAC (Goldmine6)

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
September 22, 2024
2-HOUR VIDEO Clinical use of the amino acid acetyl-cysteine, NAC (Goldmine6)

Why did I perform this exhaustive literature review on acetylcysteine/NAC in 2019?

Read full story

VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
September 2, 2024
VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections

See video embedded above for “VITAMIN D (Goldmine5) in Antimicrobial and Antiviral Defense against Clinically Important Viral Infections”

Read full story

CONFERENCE VIDEO Integrating Functional and Naturopathic Medicine (F.I.N.D.S.E.X.® Protocol) into Medical Practice for Common Primary Care and Specialty Conditions [2020, Moscow]

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
November 24, 2024
CONFERENCE VIDEO Integrating Functional and Naturopathic Medicine (F.I.N.D.S.E.X.® Protocol) into Medical Practice for Common Primary Care and Specialty Conditions [2020, Moscow]

This presentation was scheduled to be delivered physically in Moscow in 2020, but obviously the globalists had other plans for us and international travel was canceled during the European lockdown.

Read full story

America's Government coerced major information outlets (Facebook, Google, Amazon, and others) to censor books, videos, posts, and other content online

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Apr 6
America's Government coerced major information outlets (Facebook, Google, Amazon, and others) to censor books, videos, posts, and other content online

We’ve allowed malignant psychopaths to dictate what we can read, what we can see, and what we can say and therefore what we can think.

Read full story

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
