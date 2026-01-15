Are Doctors allowed to Talk about (2) International Flexibility during times of International Instability?

The video embedded above “International Flexibility is the new Stability” was originally posted on 29 June 2025 (here).
You need to know:
No country is permanently stable.
In the USA, we enjoyed decades of stability, but now USA is speeding toward massive civil unrest, conflict/massacre, revolution.
All global leaders are pushing the globalist agenda even when they pretend to be rebels.
Spanish+English gives you the most global flexibility in the best locations; you can learn while doing chores or traveling with audiobooks, videos, and apps.
Are Doctors allowed to Talk about (1) Watches?
As I have said before: My InflammationMastery newsletter is almost purely focused on clinical topics, although on rare occasions—including today’s video introduction to watches—I occasionally deviate from the purely clinical just to keep things interesting!
Notes from today’s video on MEN’S WATCHES (part1):
Style: 1) dress, 2) casual, 3) sport, 4) mud—beyond that, give them away to inspire a man in your life
Color
Movement—always automatic, but then you can get more detailed
Size—I like a 47mm but currently wear a 42
Complications: Date, Day—don’t be neurotic
Sapphire crystal
Ceramic bezel—boss! but steel is OK
Safety clasp—better than a loose clasp that leaves your watch on the floor
The four (4) videos that I have seen recently from external (YouTube) sources are provided below for supporting subscribers: the first 2 videos on the list are excellent “must-watch” watch videos
I included the video on vitamin D for the sake of the OG context—this is a purely GenX flex but hey there you have it!
