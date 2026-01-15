Are Doctors allowed to Talk about (2) International Flexibility during times of International Instability?

The video embedded above “International Flexibility is the new Stability” was

Spanish+English gives you the most global flexibility in the best location s; you can learn while doing chores or traveling with audiobooks, videos, and apps.

All global leaders are pushing the globalist agenda even when they pretend to be rebels.

In the USA, we enjoyed decades of stability, but now USA is speeding toward massive civil unrest, conflict/massacre, revolution .

Previous video in this series linked below:

As I have said before: My InflammationMastery newsletter is almost purely focused on clinical topics, although on rare occasions—including today’s video introduction to watches—I occasionally deviate from the purely clinical just to keep things interesting!

Style: 1) dress, 2) casual, 3) sport, 4) mud—beyond that, give them away to inspire a man in your life

Color

Movement—always automatic, but then you can get more detailed

Size—I like a 47mm but currently wear a 42

Complications: Date, Day—don’t be neurotic

Sapphire crystal

Ceramic bezel—boss! but steel is OK

Safety clasp—better than a loose clasp that leaves your watch on the floor

The four (4) videos that I have seen recently from external (YouTube) sources are provided below for supporting subscribers: the first 2 videos on the list are excellent “must-watch” watch videos