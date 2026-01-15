INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Are Doctors allowed to Talk about (2) International Flexibility during times of International Instability?

No country is permanently stable. All global leaders are pushing the globalist agenda even when they pretend to be rebels.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Jan 15, 2026
The video embedded above “International Flexibility is the new Stability” was originally posted on 29 June 2025 (here).

You need to know:

  1. No country is permanently stable.

    1. In the USA, we enjoyed decades of stability, but now USA is speeding toward massive civil unrest, conflict/massacre, revolution.

  2. All global leaders are pushing the globalist agenda even when they pretend to be rebels.

  3. Spanish+English gives you the most global flexibility in the best locations; you can learn while doing chores or traveling with audiobooks, videos, and apps.

  4. Use this link to open your international bank account.

Previous video in this series linked below:

Are Doctors allowed to Talk about (1) Watches?

As I have said before: My InflammationMastery newsletter is almost purely focused on clinical topics, although on rare occasions—including today’s video introduction to watches—I occasionally deviate from the purely clinical just to keep things interesting!

Notes from today’s video on MEN’S WATCHES (part1):

  1. Style: 1) dress, 2) casual, 3) sport, 4) mud—beyond that, give them away to inspire a man in your life

  2. Color

  3. Movement—always automatic, but then you can get more detailed

  4. Size—I like a 47mm but currently wear a 42

  5. Complications: Date, Day—don’t be neurotic

  6. Sapphire crystal

  7. Ceramic bezel—boss! but steel is OK

  8. Safety clasp—better than a loose clasp that leaves your watch on the floor

  9. The four (4) videos that I have seen recently from external (YouTube) sources are provided below for supporting subscribers: the first 2 videos on the list are excellent “must-watch” watch videos

  10. I included the video on vitamin D for the sake of the OG context—this is a purely GenX flex but hey there you have it!

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

All videos from the course HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE are being re-uploaded in Feb-Mar 2025 to provide direct and reliable access through the substack platform:

  1. Can you answer these 10 questions on dysbiosis and microbiome?

  2. VIDEO with discussion of QUESTIONS and ANSWERS 1-5 with Test-Taking Strategies

  3. QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (6-10) with Test-Taking Strategies

  4. Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms

  5. Microbiome Dysbiosis (2) Physiologic and Pathologic Mechanisms of Dysbiosis and Subclinical Microbial Colonizations (VIDEO:1hour,15minutes)

  6. Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease(VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)

