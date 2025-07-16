Autism and Vitamin D in 2025: Therapeutic Addition, Expensive Urine, or Paradigm Shift?
You're going to be surprised when you see my video review, if it goes as I anticipate that it will
Later today I anticipate posting a video review on the new vitamin D + autism clinical trial published in 2025 and provided to you below. If you want to test your ability to read this article, the read it on your own before watching my video review. If you’d rather learn a new language and relocate to a new country, then you can do that too and still watch my video later.
Dr Christopher Exley (Substack) has found toxic levels of aluminum in brain biopsies of autism and alzheimer's patients. How is this possible in both? 42 of 45 vaccines have aluminum and based on a study by Dr Robert Vogel (UofK) May 2025, an average American male consumes over 5 lb of aluminum in food and drink per year. This does not include drugs, Vaxxx and topicals. I know DR Coimbra uses high dose D3 to reverse MS, autism, alzheimer's, depression, (95% success rate) etc with high dose D3. I couldn't understand until I heard Dr Coimbra explain what MD's do not learn. Every cell in our body has a vitamin D receptor that connects to the cells nucleus and switches genes on/off, including the brain. D3 is not a vitamin it is a super hormone. It is required to make macrophages and modulates the immune system. Dr Exley has found that mineral water high in silica chelates aluminum. Dr Coimbra now incorporate Dr Exley protocol with his.
https://youtu.be/Uvh3m2pp1zc?si=Ppt_cstsoADbs8hj