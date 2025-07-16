INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stuart Hutt's avatar
Stuart Hutt
3d

Dr Christopher Exley (Substack) has found toxic levels of aluminum in brain biopsies of autism and alzheimer's patients. How is this possible in both? 42 of 45 vaccines have aluminum and based on a study by Dr Robert Vogel (UofK) May 2025, an average American male consumes over 5 lb of aluminum in food and drink per year. This does not include drugs, Vaxxx and topicals. I know DR Coimbra uses high dose D3 to reverse MS, autism, alzheimer's, depression, (95% success rate) etc with high dose D3. I couldn't understand until I heard Dr Coimbra explain what MD's do not learn. Every cell in our body has a vitamin D receptor that connects to the cells nucleus and switches genes on/off, including the brain. D3 is not a vitamin it is a super hormone. It is required to make macrophages and modulates the immune system. Dr Exley has found that mineral water high in silica chelates aluminum. Dr Coimbra now incorporate Dr Exley protocol with his.

https://youtu.be/Uvh3m2pp1zc?si=Ppt_cstsoADbs8hj

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 INFLAMMATION MASTERY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture