Later today I anticipate posting a video review on the new vitamin D + autism clinical trial published in 2025 and provided to you below. If you want to test your ability to read this article, the read it on your own before watching my video review. If you’d rather learn a new language and relocate to a new country, then you can do that too and still watch my video later.

Autism Vitamin D

