Bipolarity of Viral Misunderstanding: Medical Profiteering vs Contageous Denial

Just because the Medical-Govt Complex lied about the severity and treatment of viral infections does not mean that viruses do not exist .

We all know that governments and the medical cabal have lied to us for years on a wide range of topics from SMOKING to THALIDOMIDE to MERCURY. However, this does not mean that everything in biomedicine is a lie and can be discarded simply because it comes from those people and institutions representing “science.”

Because of the horrid lies from governments and the medical cabal especially (but not exclusively) over the past few years, some people are now distrustful of anything and everything, including the existence of viruses, citing lack of “virus isolation.”

"Virus isolation" is one of several means for identifying viruses; it was never perfect and these days is mostly an outdated concept and—again—is only one method among many different methods for identifying viruses. “Virus isolation” in the classic historical sense was based on the idea that viruses were like bacteria and could be more-or-less easily grown in nutritional media and/or cell cultures; this was before the discoveries that 1) viruses are obligate intracellular parasites and therefore obviously cannot replicate in acellular nonviable nutritional media as can bacteria, and 2) viruses are highly specific with regard to 1) species, 2) cell type, and 3) cell surface/entry receptors.

LABORATORY EVIDENCE: via tissue samples and microscopy ANIMAL EVIDENCE: The most notorious viral infection in animals is that of rabies. Since animals are immune to medical school indoctrination and Rockefeller propaganda, these excuses cannot be applied as rational explanations. CLINICAL EVIDENCE: Some patients die or have permanent organ damage from viral infections and/or the resultant acute or chronic inflammation. Saying that “virus infections don’t exist” is incompatible with looking at autopsies of dead patients with systemic/organ failure. If these infections were “not real” or were a “detoxification reaction” or had no cause, then these patients would still be alive and/or they would somehow be more healthy after they had experienced such a “detoxification reaction” or had liberated their “exosomes.” We don’t have the luxury of telling people they are not dead, nor to their families that they died from something that “does not exist” when we have all of this evidence of viral infections, including the cases and reports provided here.

1. Physical evidence of viruses via tissue samples and microscopy: Physical evidence of viruses includes the observations that:

Virus particles can be photographed, Virus particles can be filtered, The fact that virus particles can be filtered DEMONSTRATES THE PHYSICAL EXISTANCE OF VIRUSES based on size and other characteristics—read about it here: Viruses With Membrane Filters 941KB ∙ PDF file Download Download Virus particles can be transferred from an infected host to an uninfected host, Virus particles can be observed in infected tissue samples, such as post-mortem brain samples from animals and humans that have died from virus-mediated brain infections.

2. Pathological evidence of viruses in animals

The most notorious viral infection in animals is that of rabies.

Since animals are immune to medical school indoctrination and Rockefeller propaganda, these excuses cannot be applied as rational explanations.

3. Clinical evidence of viruses includes the observations of:

TRANSMISSION: virus particles can be transferred from an infected host to an uninfected host, HISTOPATHOLOGY: virus particles can be observed in infected tissue samples, such as post-mortem brain samples from animals and humans that have died from virus-mediated brain infections, THERAPEUTIC RESPONSES TO TREATMENTS: Patients with viral infections can be treated with antiviral agents such as drugs (blocking/binding to virus particles) and nutrients (supporting host defense) to reduce the duration and severity of viral infections. FATAL CONSEQUENCES: Some patients die or have permanent organ damage from viral infections and/or the resultant acute or chronic inflammation. Saying that “virus infections don’t exist” is incompatible with looking at autopsies of dead patients with systemic/organ failure. If these infections were “not real” or were a “detoxification reaction” or had no cause, then these patients would still be alive and/or they would somehow be more healthy after they had experienced such a “detoxification reaction” or had liberated their “exosomes.” We don’t have the luxury of telling people they are not dead, nor to their families that they died from something that “does not exist” when we have all of the above evidence of viral infections, including the cases and reports provided below.

