Can you explain DYSBIOSIS and Dysbiosis-induced inflammation and autoimmunity, especially as relevant for PSORIASIS and RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS and MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS?

The video clip included above is excerpted from the conference video linked below, with many more videos linked farther down the page:

Making the MICROBIOME-DYSBIOSIS VIDEO SERIES almost killed me, so you might as well watch it and enjoy it :-)

Start with these 3 videos:

“Of all that is written, I love only what a person has written with his blood. Write with blood, and you will find that blood is spirit.” Nietzsche, Thus Spake Zarathustra

We were still setting into our new lives in Barcelona in the spring and summer of 2015 when I started making the videos for the CME program “Human Microbiome and Dysbiosis in Clinical Disease” which I believe was originally accredited for 12 hours and then became a program of nearly 30 hours, including the book that I wrote to a company the videos—this monograph was soon updated further and completely included in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition as part of Chapter 4.

The six photos below are of our old neighborhood in the Raval section of Barcelona, plus one photo of the beach that was a 15-minute walk away. Spain would eventually become a place that we detested following Spain’s brutalist lock-downs and quarantine and shut-downs starting in early March 2020 with the globalist agenda.

Being an expert should make this easy, right?

I was already an expert on this topic and had been writing and lecturing on it since at least 2005 when I wrote a major review article titled “Nutritional and Botanical Treatments Against “Silent Infections” and Gastrointestinal Dysbiosis, Commonly Overlooked Causes of Neuromusculoskeletal Inflammation and Chronic Health Problems”. Since then, of course I’ve written other articles that focus on dysbiosis, the most obvious of which is “Biological plausibility of the gut-brain axis in autism” published in Annals of The New York Academy of Sciences 2017 Nov— see the provided PDF articles at the bottom of this page .

Being an expert made this harder because I could see how much farther this topic could be pushed

Again, since I was already an expert in many aspects of Immunology, Microbiology, and Dysbiosis, and I had plenty of slides from my professional presentations to draw from, I figured that I would spend two hours a day every day of the week for one week recording the videos and that everything would be finished within that week and then I could be happy with my life—none of that was to play out to fruition and in such a simplistic manner. Working on these course presentations didn’t take five days or five weeks or five months, but stretched out over the next two years as I kept going deeper and deeper into information and trying to create original work that I had never seen at any level of academic or professional work by that time.

My approach to Dysbiosis is based on Immunology, Microbiology and Pathology followed by Clinical Practicality— what can we actually do with this information ?

My approach to this entire topic is radically different from the way that most people talk about it these days because most people these days are talking about it from a metabolic and (largely theoretic) standpoint, which is fine except for the fact that they've completely skipped over the Immunology, Microbiology and Pathology which have much more impact for the vast majority of patients who are affected by these problems. This difference is exactly why I wrote my “Biological plausibility of the gut-brain axis in autism” published in Annals of The New York Academy of Sciences (2017 Nov) because two PhD authors in that journal had published a bunch of theoretical gobbledegook nonsense which needed repair by some nuts-and-bolts boots-on-the-ground practical information and experience to make the information more useful for working clinicians: hopefully that was achieved—decide for yourself by reading the PDF of the article provided below.

Several PDF articles are provided below

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We actually had to abandon our home in Barcelona so that I could complete the videos for this program

I was so committed to this program that I never gave it a second thought when I realized we would have to leave our home and find a place that was quieter so I could finish the video series—our Indian neighbors had overpopulated their apartment and had become accustomed to family feuding every night that included noisy yelling and the throwing of dinner plates. Looking back at it now I don't think I would've been such a committed academic again now, but it was the right decision at the time not only for the program but also because the solution was to rent an apartment in San Sebastian in northern Spain that provided me access to an attic where I could have enough peace and quiet to record the videos. And thus it was –the bulk of these videos were recorded in an attic in our apartment building located at 54 Paseo de Zarategi in the Intxaurrondo neighborhood of Donostia / San Sebastián—which will forever be my favorite geography and infrastructure, except that I don’t like the food and culture of the area, despite having my VASQUEz heritage from this region of Pais VASCO / BASQUE.

Teaching—deep, quality teaching—is not for the faint of heart, nor for those seeking to get rich quick

Deep, quality teaching takes more time than anyone outside of teaching can imagine. The more that a teacher is committed to the material and to the students, the more likely that burnout and nonprofitability eventually become the enemy of the quality teaching that one is aspiring to.

These videos would consume our entire year in San Sebastián and follow us all the way to our next residence in Tarragona, also in Catalunya but about 70 minutes outside of Barcelona. I am sure that somewhere along the way, I could have taken the easier way out, but I am glad I didn’t. But I am older and wiser now….

Making this MICROBIOME-DYSBIOSIS VIDEO SERIES almost killed me, so you might as well watch it and enjoy it!

Start your study of “Human Microbiome and Dysbiosis in Clinical Disease” with these videos:

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

The clinical monograph HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE is included within Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition :

Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition : The Colorful and Definitive Guide Toward Health and Vitality and away from the Boredom, Risks, Costs, and Inefficacy of Endless Analgesia, Immunosuppression, and Polypharmacy

Sample PDF downloads: ​

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

PDF articles are provided below

Dr Alex Vasquez 2016 Gut Microbiome Dysbiosis Cutshall Bergstrom Kalish 169KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2021 Retraction Jama Bogus Vitamin D Covid 691KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Jom Editorial Viruses Vitamins Vaccines Bmj 318KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Aelx Vasquez 2020 Censorship Interview Banned Books Controlled Narratives 1.74MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2017 Cutshall, Bergstrom, Kalish 149KB ∙ PDF file Download Download