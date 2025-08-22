CARRAGEENAN (carra-geen-an) is immunosuppresive, inflammatory, and mitotoxic

SEE VIDEO INCLUDED ABOVE for everything YOU NEED TO KNOW about CARRAGEENAN!
You have to read food/product labels to notice and avoid carrageenan, which is a texturizer linked with mitotoxicity, genotoxicity, immunosuppression, inflammatory diseases and cancer, especially gut and breast cancer.
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com
