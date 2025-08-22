INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

CARRAGEENAN (carra-geen-an) is immunosuppresive, inflammatory, and mitotoxic

Read food labels to avoid CARRAGEENAN (carra-geen-an)
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Aug 22, 2025
SEE VIDEO INCLUDED ABOVE for everything YOU NEED TO KNOW about CARRAGEENAN!

You have to read food/product labels to notice and avoid carrageenan, which is a texturizer linked with mitotoxicity, genotoxicity, immunosuppression, inflammatory diseases and cancer, especially gut and breast cancer.

