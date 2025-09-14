Cinematic science (fake wounds, fake blood) and medical science (anatomy and physiology) converge to dispel political disinformation

I am an American doctor with 1) the right to Free Speech, 2) the ability to provide analysis, 3) the moral obligation to provide analysis of medical-science related issues.

“IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY of intellectuals to speak the truth and to expose lies. IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY of the intellectual to insist upon the truth, it is also his duty to see events in their historical perspective.” Noam Chomsky, New York Review of Books, February 23, 1967

September 2025 : We are witnessing yet another international-level government-directed media-distributed colossal fraud , which is either/both 1) coverup and distraction, and/or 2) foreshadowing of events in production

Video deconstruction of international fraud based on common sense and easy observation: link to original video analysis (source of included clips) provided below at the bottom of this page

I anticipate that talking about this is going to upset some people, but we still need to talk about it. I would not have agreed with these ideas yesterday, but I’ve changed my perspective today .

Of the five items listed below, two of them are not subject to disagreement because they are objective observations.

Problems that I address here:

Too much Too fast, wrong rhythm Too dark Too thick—lays on top of his shirt instead of soaking into it Relocated decoration

Number two and number five in the list above are objective and not subject to opinion.

I’m not saying I have the final answer on this, but I am saying that the five items listed above make me suspicious.

I watched a video of the recent event in the United States and was impressed by the 1) great volume of blood flow, 2) it’s lack of pulsatile rhythm along with 3) the dark red color, which did not seem natural to me. I can let go of the color issue because of perhaps the lighting or the shade or whatever. But the volume of blood remains unlikely, and the fact that it wasn’t coming out in a pulsatile fashion is very suspicious. I watched the video about 12 times and probably half of those were at 50% speed.

Carotid artery blood flow is pulsatile , corresponding with heart contractions.

You can test this on yourself by putting your first two fingers on your neck to feel your carotid artery – you will immediately notice that it pulsates with the rhythm of the heart and isn’t sitting there waiting to explode like a popped tire or a birthday balloon.

I’m an expert in Gross Human Anatomy because I’ve taken two separate doctorate level courses in two separate universities and scored quite well in both of those classes; I also had to review anatomy very extensively when I was teaching Orthopedics and when I was writing my first book of 600 pages published in 2004 titled Integrative Orthopedics. I’ve also taken additional graduate courses involving human cadaver dissection, relevant to Neuroanatomy and spinal anatomy and spinal biomechanics.

I can tell you as a matter of anatomic fact that the neck is serviced by only two main arterial systems: 1) the carotid artery at the front of the neck— this is the artery that services most of the face, head, and brain, and 2) vertebral artery at the back of the neck buried within the transverse processes of the upper six cervical vertebrae— this arterial system is important for supplying a minority of the central nervous system, but is irrelevant to the rest of this conversation.

Everyone has a left and right carotid artery that they can feel at the front of the neck, just as everyone has a left and right vertebral artery protected within a bony encasing and generally undetectable, except at the base of the skull posteriorly. In the scenario being described here, the vertebral arteries are irrelevant.

A direct shot to the neck would have left the carotid artery within the neck and covered by skin and muscle. Very unlikely would be the scenario where blood is gushing freely out onto his chest and shoulder.