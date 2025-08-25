CLINICAL-FUNCTIONAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY vs the myth of "expensive urine"

“Taking supplements just gives you expensive urine.” Victor Herbert MD JD (1927-2002) originated the "expensive urine" fallacy…before he died of cancer
The "expensive urine" fallacy allows:
ego mania: medical doctors get to feel superior to their patients by providing a quick behavioral and financial insult,
relief from responsibility: now, they feel that they don't have to study a complex topic,
emotional relief: now they don't have to see and feel the betrayal of their medical indoctrination.
Alex Kennerly Vasquez DO ND DC (USA), prior Fellow of the American College of Nutrition (FACN), prior Overseas Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine (RSM, London UK):
