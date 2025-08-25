CLINICAL-FUNCTIONAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY vs the myth of "expensive urine"

Share INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

This presentation was scheduled to be delivered physically in Moscow in 2020, but obviously the globalists had other plans for us and international travel was canceled during the European lockdown.

{education} An award-winning clinician-scholar and founding Program Director of the world's first fully-accredited university-based graduate program in Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, Dr Alex Vasquez is recognized internationally for his high intellectual and academic standards and for his detailed expertise spanning and interconnecting many topics in Medicine and Nutrition. Dr Vasquez holds three doctoral degrees as a graduate of University of Western States (Doctor of Chiropractic, 1996), Bastyr University (Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, 1999), and University of North Texas Health Science Center, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, 2010). Dr Vasquez has completed thousands of hours of post-graduate and continuing education (certifications) in subjects including Obstetrics, Pediatrics, Basic and Advanced Disaster Life Support, Nutrition and Functional Medicine; while in the final year of medical school, Dr Vasquez completed a Pre-Doctoral Research Fellowship in Complementary and Alternative Medicine Research hosted by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

{teaching, directing, organizing} Dr Vasquez has served in many teaching roles at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate levels in various accredited universities and colleges throughout the United States and has lectured internationally at the post-graduate level including accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME) for medical physicians. DrV was the founding Program Director of the world's first fully-accredited university-based graduate program in Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, and almost-single-handedly orchestrated the entirety of the five-day 2013 International Conference on Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine.