ClinNutrPharmacol (10) The VITAMIN D paradigm shift: AUDIO EXCERPT

NEW VIDEO posted above discusses the CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY of *VITAMIN D: AUDIO EXCERPT*
Vasquez A, Manso G, Cannell J. The clinical importance of vitamin D (cholecalciferol): a paradigm shift with implications for all healthcare providers. Altern Ther Health Med. 2004 Sep-Oct;10(5):28-36 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15478784/
Vasquez A, Cannell J. Calcium and vitamin D in preventing fractures: data are not sufficient to show inefficacy. BMJ. 2005 Jul 9;331(7508):108-9 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC558659/
Gordon CM, Williams AL, Feldman HA, May J, Sinclair L, Vasquez A, Cox JE. Treatment of hypovitaminosis D in infants and toddlers. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2008 Jul;93(7):2716-21 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2729207/
Vasquez A. Health care for our bones: a practical nutritional approach to preventing osteoporosis. J Manipulative Physiol Ther. 2005 Mar-Apr;28(3):213. doi: 10.1016/j.jmpt.2005.02.004. PMID: 15855912
Muanza DN, Vasquez A, Cannell J, Grant WP. Isoflavones and postmenopausal women. JAMA. 2004 Nov 17;292(19):2337; author reply 2337. doi: 10.1001/jama.292.19.2337-a. PMID: 15547158.
