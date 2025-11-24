ClinNutrPharmacol (10) The VITAMIN D paradigm shift: COMPLETE VIDEO + 5 previous comprehensive video reviews

NEW VIDEO posted above discusses the CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY of *VITAMIN D: COMPLETE VIDEO*
Here are some of my “peer-reviewed” articles on vitamin D:
Vasquez A, Manso G, Cannell J. The clinical importance of vitamin D (cholecalciferol): a paradigm shift with implications for all healthcare providers. Altern Ther Health Med. 2004 Sep-Oct;10(5):28-…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.