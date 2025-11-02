INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2

ClinNutrPharmacol (7) Everything you *really need to know* about vitamin B12 + the importance of testing METHYLMALONIC ACID to prevent CANCER, DEPRESSION, and DEMENTIA

On this page, I will link to all of the previous videos on this topic of vitamin B12 (cobalamin) metabolism including the critical importance of measuring MMA levels
INFLAMMATION MASTERY's avatar
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Nov 02, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

ClinNutrPharmacol (7) Everything you *really need to know* about vitamin B12 + the importance of testing METHYLMALONIC ACID

On this page, I will link to all of the previous videos on this topic, and the video embedded above is no6 out of approximately 8 videos. This page will also include a PDF summary at the bottom of the page.

Previous installments in this series on “CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY (ClinNutrPharmacol) Classes that You Never Received: Introduction to Vitamins, Metabolism, Laboratory Assessment of Nutritional Status, and Therapeutic Interventions by DrV” include the following:

  1. Intro to Vitamin B1, thiamine

  2. Intro to Vitamin B2, riboflavin

  3. Intro to Vitamin B6, pyridoxine

  4. Intro to Iron, iron deficiency, iron overload

  5. Fatty acids and combination fatty acid therapy (CFAT)

  6. Risk management, patient assessment, laboratory interpretation for six (6) components of the antiviral nutrition protocol

This series on Vitamin B12 (cobalamin) was a stepwise progression starting with biochemistry and progressing to radical clinical implications based on “metabolic detoxification” and cancer progression (with deficiency) or prevention (with sufficiency). You will notice the conversation getting more advanced as it progressed.

B12 Pharmcol—PART 1

FACILE Pharmacology © of Vitamin B12 (cobalamin) Part1

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
September 30, 2024
FACILE Pharmacology © of Vitamin B12 (cobalamin) Part1

**See video included above**

Read full story

B12 Pharmcol—PART 2

Pharmacology of Vitamin B12 (Part2) Article Review and Clinical Contextualization

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
October 5, 2024
Pharmacology of Vitamin B12 (Part2) Article Review and Clinical Contextualization

1-HOUR VIDEO provided above as “Part 2” reviewing some of the most important articles on this topic

Read full story

B12 Pharmcol—PART 3

Vitamin B12 (cobalamin) Pharmacology, part3 of at least 7 parts

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Nov 2
Vitamin B12 (cobalamin) Pharmacology, part3 of at least 7 parts

See video above

Read full story

B12 Pharmcol—PART 4

Anticancer Neuroprotective METABOLIC DETOXIFICATION (paradigm) from B12 Pharmacology (pt4)

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
October 15, 2024
Anticancer Neuroprotective METABOLIC DETOXIFICATION (paradigm) from B12 Pharmacology (pt4)

See new video above: Anticancer Neuroprotective METABOLIC DETOXIFICATION via NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTATION: Deeper down the rabbit hole of Vitamin B12 Pharmacology, Part4

Read full story

B12 Pharmcol—PART 5

B12-Dependent Mitochondria-Mediated METABOLIC DETOXIFICATION of Methylmalonate

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
October 19, 2024
B12-Dependent Mitochondria-Mediated METABOLIC DETOXIFICATION of Methylmalonate

**SEE NEW VIDEO ABOVE**

Read full story

B12 Pharmcol—PART 6

B12-Dependent Mitochondria-Mediated METABOLIC DETOXIFICATION of Methylmalonate

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
October 19, 2024
B12-Dependent Mitochondria-Mediated METABOLIC DETOXIFICATION of Methylmalonate

**SEE NEW VIDEO ABOVE**

Read full story

B12 Pharmcol—PART 7

Mitochondrial Dysfunction, Brain Damage, Depression, Anxiety, Neuropathy from Methylmalonate: You need to test for MMA, as I told you in 2024 [B12 pharmacology, part7]

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Jun 1
Mitochondrial Dysfunction, Brain Damage, Depression, Anxiety, Neuropathy from Methylmalonate: You need to test for MMA, as I told you in 2024 [B12 pharmacology, part7]

SEE NEW VIDEO ABOVE

Read full story

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

  1. Can you answer these 10 questions on dysbiosis and microbiome?

  2. VIDEO with discussion of QUESTIONS and ANSWERS 1-5 with Test-Taking Strategies

  3. QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (6-10) with Test-Taking Strategies

  4. Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms

  5. Microbiome Dysbiosis (2) Physiologic and Pathologic Mechanisms of Dysbiosis and Subclinical Microbial Colonizations (VIDEO:1hour,15minutes)

  6. Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease(VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 INFLAMMATION MASTERY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture