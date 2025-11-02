ClinNutrPharmacol (7) Everything you *really need to know* about vitamin B12 + the importance of testing METHYLMALONIC ACID to prevent CANCER, DEPRESSION, and DEMENTIA

ClinNutrPharmacol (7) Everything you *really need to know* about vitamin B12 + the importance of testing METHYLMALONIC ACID
On this page, I will link to all of the previous videos on this topic, and the video embedded above is no6 out of approximately 8 videos. This page will also include a PDF summary at the bottom of the page.
Previous installments in this series on “CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY (ClinNutrPharmacol) Classes that You Never Received: Introduction to Vitamins, Metabolism, Laboratory Assessment of Nutritional Status, and Therapeutic Interventions by DrV” include the following:
Risk management, patient assessment, laboratory interpretation for six (6) components of the antiviral nutrition protocol
This series on Vitamin B12 (cobalamin) was a stepwise progression starting with biochemistry and progressing to radical clinical implications based on “metabolic detoxification” and cancer progression (with deficiency) or prevention (with sufficiency). You will notice the conversation getting more advanced as it progressed.
B12 Pharmcol—PART 1
B12 Pharmcol—PART 2
B12 Pharmcol—PART 3
B12 Pharmcol—PART 4
B12 Pharmcol—PART 5
B12 Pharmcol—PART 6
B12 Pharmcol—PART 7
