Combination Fatty Acid Therapy (CFAT: 2 videos, 5 pdf articles) CLINICAL NUTRITION PHARMACOLOGY: Introduction to Classes that You Never Received, by DrV

“Everyone thinks they are an expert until they take a test written by an expert.” DrV

Class no5 on clinically important fatty acids—see video excerpt above and

For a detailed review of the biochemistry, see my publication from 2004 included in PDF format at the bottom of this page

Here are an additional three (3) articles/essays from 2018, when the medical profession became completely unhinged in its attacks on natural fish oil in order to push a prescription-only fish oil that cost 10x the normal price:

What is the clinical value of measuring SERUM IRON?

What is the single best laboratory test for both iron OVERLOAD and iron DEFICIENCY?

How is the TRANSFERRIN SATURATION test qualitatively different as a marker for disordered iron metabolism?

How to we stratify iron status: DEFICIENT with SF levels of ___ to ___? SUFFICIENT with SF levels of ___ to ___? HIGHER with SF levels of ___ to ___? TOO HIGH with SF levels of ___ to ___?

What are the clinical manifestations of iron deficiency?

What are the radiological manifestations of iron deficiency?

What are the clinical manifestations of iron overload?

What are the radiological manifestations of iron overload?

What is the diagnostic intervention for iron overload that is also the therapeutic intervention for iron overload?