INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Part 6 VIDEO—pH alkalinization problems with Ketogenic and High-Protein Diets

This is a series of articles/videos on the dietary protein component of my 5-part PaleoMediterranean Diet
Jan 20, 2026
This is a series of articles/videos on the dietary protein component of my 5-part PaleoMediterranean Diet:

  1. Part 1 VIDEO: Overview, history, and 1-hour conference presentation (video, linked here and below)

  2. Part 2 VIDEO: The eight (8) major considerations in the conversation on dietary protein (video, linked here and below)

  3. Part 3: Dietary Protein: Spanish sardines, cheese, pesto, and coffee

  4. Part 4: Low-protein diets cause losses of body cell mass, muscle function, and immune response

  5. Part 5 VIDEO: Cheese, other common milk-based foods such as kefir and yogurt; accessory nutrients and bioavailability

  6. Part 6: included on this page

the full text PDF is provided below

In 2004 while I was constructing a lecture for post-graduate continuing medical education, I found the landmark publication by Proudfoot and colleagues, “Position Paper on Urine Alkalinization” printed in Journal of Toxicology: Clinical Toxicology in March of 2004.

This was no mere perspective or casual review article—this official position paper was subjected to detailed peer review by an international group of clinical toxicologists chosen by the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology (AACT) and the European Association of Poisons Centres and Clinical Toxicologists (EAPCCT), and the final publication was approved by the boards of the two societies. In sum,…

Two-sentence executive summary + text detailing, citations:

