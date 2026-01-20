Part 6 VIDEO—pH alkalinization problems with Ketogenic and High-Protein Diets

This is a series of articles/videos on the dietary protein component of my 5-part PaleoMediterranean Diet:
Part 1 VIDEO: Overview, history, and 1-hour conference presentation (video, linked here and below)
Part 2 VIDEO: The eight (8) major considerations in the conversation on dietary protein (video, linked here and below)
Part 3: Dietary Protein: Spanish sardines, cheese, pesto, and coffee
Part 4: Low-protein diets cause losses of body cell mass, muscle function, and immune response
Part 5 VIDEO: Cheese, other common milk-based foods such as kefir and yogurt; accessory nutrients and bioavailability
Part 6: included on this page
