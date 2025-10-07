Correction: Keratosis pilaris (KP) = Follicular hyperkeratosis

PROBLEM : PITYRIASIS RUBRA PILARIS (PRP) is a chronic and “idiopathic” (cause unknown) skin condition characterized in milder and most common forms by bothersome “bumps on the back of the arms” which can affect other areas and can also be very severe.

PITYRIASIS RUBRA PILARIS (PRP) can range from mild to severe and can be triggered by emergency-authorized injections. SEE PHOTOS in the two PDF articles provided below:

Derm Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris Bmj 2017 669KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Derm Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris Following Sars Cov 2 Booster Vaccination 639KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS :

Follicular hyperkeratosis mimics PITYRIASIS PILARIS but classically responds to vitamin A supplementation and/or treatment of the underlying hypothyroidism .

Keratosis pilaris (KP) = Follicular hyperkeratosis same condition, different names

“Keratosis pilaris (KP) is a very common skin condition characterized by keratinous plugging of hair follicles, with varying degree of perifollicular erythema, most commonly affecting the outer-upper arms and thighs.” Text and image below from https://www.pcds.org.uk/clinical-guidance/keratosis-pilaris

Share

OUR RECENT EXPERIENCE :

Perhaps motivated to give her something meaningful for her birthday, I spent some time investigating online resources that discussed possible solutions for pityriasis (rubra) pilaris, which my wife has had for the 12 years that I have known her. She has also on occasion been hypothyroid which contributes to the pityriasis pilaris mimic follicular hyperkeratosis via vitamin A deficiency, but we have conclusively addressed both of those possibilities.

I looked at a few videos and articles online, with one of the videos by a medical dermatologist who listed a few possible solutions, one of which was an over-the-counter (OTC) cream/lotion that I purchased online from Amazon.

THE RESULTS WERE AMAZING.

Within 24 hours, the skin bumps were probably 60% improved…

…and by 5 days later, her skin has become perfectly normal and no longer reminds me of a telephone pole wrapped in barbed wire and left to rust in the heat, humidity and salt air of Galveston Texas.

SOLUTION :

Here is a link to the product that I purchased from Amazon.

No it is not an affiliate link, as if I could possibly care about affiliation with Amazon.

Here is the photo, name, and hyperlink for more information