2018-2019 Fish Oil Fiasco foreshadowed Collapse of Medical Science and Academic-Journalistic Integrity for the 2020 Global Takeover

2018 and 2019 brought us shining examples of how medical journals work together with pseudoregulatory agencies (eg, the US FDA) to debase legitimate science in favor of prescription profiteering.

Essential Knowledge and Executive Summary in 2 paragraphs:

1. CONCRETE VULNERABILITY + ABSTRACT PROTECTIONS

Medicine and “Public Health” are always vulnerable to hijacking by commercial profiteers and political hucksters, both of whom gain power and profit in a vicious upward cycle, which is undoubtedly very intoxicating for those of limited consciousness and boundless ego. No “hard” or “physical” barriers exist that can prevent the corruption of Medicine and Public Health; the only resistances are provided by soft systems that depend on nontangible abstractions such as journalistic/editorial integrity, honor, honesty—all of which can be feigned and claimed even in their absence. Most major medical journals are nothing more than advertising platforms for drug companies; in order to maintain the appearance of value, they have to publish what appear to be scientific articles, which are selected to groom the audience for the reception of drug promotions, ie, a pro-drug “research article” will run alongside a pro-drug advertising campaign. Journal editors must first and foremost maintain the profitability of the journal to please the corporation that has ownership; the best way to maintain profitability is not via individual subscriptions but via multimillion-dollar/euro advertising contracts with the medical industry. As such, journal editors are always at odds with integrity because they are constantly pressured to accept infomercials that appear to be “research” in order to keep the audience groomed and receptive for the accompanying drug advertisement campaign.

Vasquez A, Pizzorno J. Concerns About The Integrity of The Scientific Research Process-Focus On Recent Negative Publications Regarding Nutrition, Multivitamins, Fish Oil And Cardiovascular Disease. Integr Med (Encinitas). 2019 Feb;18(1):8-15. PMID: 31341427; PMCID: PMC6601430. Dr Alex Vasquez 2019 Pizzorno Editorial Scientific Integrity 1.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Smith R. Medical journals are an extension of the marketing arm of pharmaceutical companies. PLoS Med. 2005 May;2(5):e138. doi: 10.1371/journal.pmed.0020138. Epub 2005 May 17. PMID: 15916457; PMCID: PMC1140949 Politics Medical Journals Are Extension Of Marketing Arm Of Pharmaceutical Companies 148KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2. 2018 AND 2019 BROUGHT US SHINING EXAMPLES OF HOW MEDICAL JOURNALS WORK TOGETHER WITH PSEUDOREGULATORY AGENCIES (eg, THE US FDA) TO DEBASE LEGITIMATE SCIENCE IN FAVOR OF PRESCRIPTION PROFITEERING .

Various journals worked together to paradoxically promulgate that NATURAL FISH OIL was suddenly ineffective for the prevention of cardiovascular disease while at the same time they pushed the new narrative that PRESCRIPTION FISH OIL AT 20X THE PRICE was a scientific breakthrough in the prevention of cardiovascular disease, provided that insurance companies and individual patients were willing to pay 20x the price at $300 per month for the exact same molecules, slightly altered to actually lessen their effectiveness. For good measure, Journal of the American College of Cardiology also published a bogus review of vitamins and minerals and then praised itself for advancing science even though the hit job was a disaster, the Editor proved that he was an ignorant nincompoop, and their editors are paid by drug companies, making theirs one of the most corrupt of all Medline-indexed medical journals.

"Worst on the list is Journal of the American College of Cardiology where 19 of its editors received on average, nearly half a million dollars personally and another $120,000 dollars for ‘research’."

Dr Alex Vasquez 2018 Jacc Attacks Vitamins Minerals 3.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2018 Cardionutrition Ascend Bogus Research Long Version 1.94MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2018 Comment Jama N3 Nail Coffin Video 1.83MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr Alex Vasquez 2018 Jama Cardiology Bogus Fish Oil Review 2.68MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Transcripts of my video reviews are provided above, with an additional submission to the NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE below.