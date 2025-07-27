UPDATE: Please see my peer-reviewed Pubmed-indexed Editorial for additional details

Vasquez A, Pizzorno J. Concerns About The Integrity of The Scientific Research Process-Focus On Recent Negative Publications Regarding Nutrition, Multivitamins, Fish Oil And Cardiovascular Disease. Integr Med (Encinitas). 2019 Feb;18(1):8-15. PMID: 31341427; PMCID: PMC6601430.

Most of our current social and political “new normal” is based on fallacies that the general public should immediately reject, if only they could wield* a few basic facts and terms that are easy to understand and apply.

*wield (verb): to handle a weapon or tool with skill and ease

Fallacies are errors in logic, generally committed from 1) ignorance, 2) social habit, 3) intentional strategy, 4) laziness/arrogance, 5) psychopathology and sociopathology

Fallacies are errors in logic, generally committed from 1) ignorance—people are making mistakes because they never studied these topics, 2) social habit—if “most people” do something or think a certain way, then other people especially when they are young and inexperienced will assume that the common way is the correct and acceptable way to do something or to think in a certain way, 3) intentional strategy—sometimes fallacies are an intentional strategy to mislead and manipulate people, and 4) laziness/arrogance—fallacious thinking is the easy way out, it is the lazy way to present arguements and attack people and ideas without having to do any study or thinking, 5) psychopathology and sociopathology—social predators unconsciously/automatically use fallacies and other misrepresentations to maintain control over and manipulate their prey.

In my recent post on “INTELLECTUAL TECHNIQUES and TOOLS that will immediately change and empower the way you interact with the world”, I provided a few examples of useful fallacies that everyone should be able to identify, one of which is the origin fallacy or genetic fallacy:

origin/genetic fallacy: Asserting that something is true/valuable based on where it originated; conversely stating that something is of lesser value based on its origin. FALSE EXAMPLE: This data was published in the New England Journal of Medicine (or JAMA) out of Oxford University so it must be true. TRUTH: New England Journal of Medicine and Oxford University both publish and produce some of the stupidest garbage to ever pass for “medical research.”

Here is a clear example of bogus pseudoresearch from a major medical journal and elite university that are performing as an extension of the advertising department of the pharmaceutical industry:

In 2018, New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published "Effects of n−3 Fatty Acid Supplements in Diabetes Mellitus" supposedly written by "The ASCEND Study Collaborative Group"

1. The authors describe themselves as “independent investigators” from “Oxford University” yet in the same paragraph they admit to receiving study supplies from the drug companies while also being supervised at “meetings of the steering committee” by the drug companies while these same drug companies supervised the trial design and the research manuscript while the research was still in preparation and while the final research article was still being written!

Bogus research from the N Engl J Med 2018; 379:1540-1550 10.1056/NEJMoa1804989

2. Research was “designed to fail” from the very inception of the study design as they were comparing olive oil against fish oil while they know that both are anti-inflammatory and cardio-protective.

The goal of the research was to conclude that *natural* fish oil provided no protection against cardiovascular disease so that just a few months later a *prescription* fish oil product that costs 10x the price of *natural* fish oil could gain approval against cardiovascular disease. SEE VIDEO REVIEWS AND TRANSCRIPTS provided below.

3. The journal NEJM failed to publish my critique of their clearly bogus research; you can see the main page of my rebuttal to this article in the image below, and the entire PDF is available here .

CONCLUSION: One cannot blindly trust that research in “major medical journals” from supposedly “elite universities” is automatically and magically valid and true since the evidence clearly shows that they publish garbage to deceive doctors, politicians, and the public.

Video critique—short version; PDF transcript available for download here

Video critique—full version; PDF transcript available for download here

Note: The original video reviews have been deleted-censored from YouTube and Vimeo because nobody is allowed to say anything negative about the drug cartel; these videos will be reposed soon.

