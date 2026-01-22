DAILY FIVE (v3, updated 21Jan2026) Body, Brain, Production, Connection, Logistics
One of my best productivity tools isn’t a “hack” or an “app” but is the realization that protection and progress are daily events, especially when they might only need 20 minutes.
Infographic updated 21Jan2026:
PDF and JPG/JPEG versions are provided below.
The only part that needs explanation is “my 5pSPMD” which I have described in the attached PDF excerpted from IM4 textbook—see PDF provided below.
Productivity “hacks” and perspectives—new diagram updated 21Jan2026
Problems with my previous system (which at least was a start in the right direction)
Structured but incomplete: For example, for a few years I scheduled my “logistics” for the first week of each month; this was dedicated time and attention mostly for paying bills such as monthly utilities. But this did not include anything related to taxes or bookkeeping, which could have been included to keep this behemoth manageable instead of allowing it to grow in the dark to an unmanageable size every year.
Did not allow for schedule conflicts and flexibility: Additionally and importantly, by scheduling this for a specific time each month, I was functionally screwed—my system was broken—if that specified time was occupied or distracted with another event such as travel. Also, if I happened to have a nonscheduled day free from other tasks, the idea of working on billing/logistics might not occur to me if I have it organized and sequestered into a specific pigeonhole.
I created what I call the “daily 5” and organized these daily areas of activity into an infographic diagram, now in its 3rd version updated 21Jan2026 and linked below.
For details on “my 5pSPMD” , see the video recently re-posted with the updated video-article series on Dietary Protein:
DAILY FIVE (v3): PDF and JPG/JPEG versions are provided below:
