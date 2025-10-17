Death, Amputation, Organ Removal, and Permanent Disability from Kinetic Weapons including so-called "rubber bullets" reviewed in British Medical Journal 2017

USA’s new paramilitary conflict against Americans is using kinetic weapons against protesting citizens: these kinetic weapons are known to have the real potential to cause death and permanent disability, as demonstrated in the research below— British Medical Journal 2017

Kinetic impact projectiles (KIPs), commonly called rubber or plastic bullets, are crowd-control weapons (CCWs that cause preventable injury, disability and death) that are designed to incapacitate individuals by inflicting pain or sublethal injury. … KIPs can cause blunt and penetrative injuries, ranging from localised contusions to severe organ damage and death.

Paramilitary agents (on top of a roof) shot a Christian pastor in the head while he was peacefully protesting.

Yes, they could have killed him, especially as the top of the head is poorly defended, and the skull is notably vulnerable at the top. Yes, if these had been “Latino immigrants” shooting from the top of the roof, then in America’s corporate news/media this would have been called “violence from illegal aliens against Americans.” Yes, if these had been “Muslims” shooting from the top of the roof, then in America’s corporate news/media this would have been called “violence against American Christians.” NO, shooting an unarmed peaceful protester isn’t OK, regardless of who is doing the shooting and regardless of the political and religious affiliations of who is doing what.

Shooting/injuring unarmed peaceful protesters should be illegal in the USA, regardless of religious and political gaming.