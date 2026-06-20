Decades of Stagnation in Migraine, CRPS, Pain Management: Migraine Consensus Review and Critique—30 years of evidence reviews nonstop medical propaganda

Current status: Preliminary not-final editing-in-process of the video is provided on this page to maintain some progress; any changes to the video would be mostly cosmetic and will be posted to this same page over the next few days—if any changes are made then you will see a change made to this selfsame introduction.

As I mentioned in one of my most recent videos, the new and upcoming focus is going to be on the spectrum of chronic pain conditions like migraine and CRPS which share neuroinflammation with fibromyalgia and other neurological conditions such as autism.

Right now, my plan is to post the new material mostly/exclusively here at InflammationMastery.substack.com for the sake of convenience because I don’t have time/interest in starting a separate site for all of this information and for organizing previous videos and articles.

So subscribe to InflammationMastery.substack.com so you get the new information!

I will also be relocating paid subscribers from my other sites/newsletters to this page to maintain the continuum and provide them the new information.

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Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition : The Colorful and Definitive Guide Toward Health and Vitality and away from the Boredom, Risks, Costs, and Inefficacy of Endless Analgesia, Immunosuppression, and Polypharmacy

Bookstore links:

Sample PDF downloads: ​

The article reviewed in today’s video is cited below along with the complete PDF provided for paid subscribers:

Eigenbrodt AK, Ashina H, Khan S, Diener HC, Mitsikostas DD, Sinclair AJ, Pozo-Rosich P, Martelletti P, Ducros A, Lantéri-Minet M, Braschinsky M, Del Rio MS, Daniel O, Özge A, Mammadbayli A, Arons M, Skorobogatykh K, Romanenko V, Terwindt GM, Paemeleire K, Sacco S, Reuter U, Lampl C, Schytz HW, Katsarava Z, Steiner TJ, Ashina M. Diagnosis and management of migraine in ten steps. Nat Rev Neurol. 2021 Aug;17(8):501-514

Complete PDF provided for paid subscribers: