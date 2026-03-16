Did you see the new study from Harvard Medical School using vitamin D against Acute Covid and "Long Covid"?

Very important implications for insurance reimbursement, and determining which professions get funding, insurance payments, etc.

Important to review if this represents appropriate use of public funds up to tens/hundreds of millions of USD $

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Ganmaa D, Cook KA, Khudyakov P, Enkhjargal D, Bilegtsaikhan T, Mayer KH, Clar A, Rueschman M, Balasubramanian R, Hazra A, Sesso HD, Stone VE, Copeland P, Friedenberg G, Smith DC, Lei Q, Lee T, McDonald EG, Enkhtsetseg T, Sumiya E, Narankhuu Y, Erdenetuya M, Tserendagva D, Landberg R, Roxhed N, Lagerström SR, Manson JE. A Randomized Trial of Vitamin D Supplementation and COVID-19 Clinical Outcomes and Long COVID: The Vitamin D for COVID-19 Trial. J Nutr. 2026 Mar 12:101398. doi: 10.1016/j.tjnut.2026.101398. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 41826107

Background: Data from randomized controlled trials of vitamin D 3 supplementation in modifying the course of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections are sparse.

Objectives: We evaluated the effect of vitamin D 3 supplementation on healthcare utilization and other clinical outcomes among adults with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and their close contacts.

Methods: We conducted a parallel 2-group randomized controlled double-blinded trial targeting free-living adults in the United States and Mongolia. Index participants with newly diagnosed COVID-19 were cluster-randomized with up to one of their cohabiting contacts either to an oral vitamin D 3 loading dose of 9600 IU/d for 2 d followed by 3200 IU/d for 4 wk or to placebo. Participants completed weekly questionnaires on healthcare utilization, disease severity, and long COVID (index participants) or new SARS-CoV-2 infection (household contacts). The primary outcome was ≥1 healthcare visits (including hospitalization) or death within 4 wk among the index participants.

Results: Index participants (n = 1747) were a median of 38.0 y old (IQR: 31.1-47.0), 65.6% female/other sex, 4.2% Black non-Hispanic, 4.8% Hispanic/Latinx, 43.2% Asian, 44.3% non-Hispanic White, and 44.9% vitamin D deficient or insufficient (25-hydroxyvitamin D 3 <20 ng/mL). Baseline characteristics for the household contacts (n = 277) were similar. The 4-wk cumulative incidence of healthcare utilization in index participants did not significantly differ between the vitamin D 3 (n = 863) and placebo (n = 884) groups [cumulative incidences, 0.28 compared with 0.29; odds ratio (OR), 0.97; 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.75, 1.24]. Similar nonsignificant results were observed for the prespecified secondary treatment and prevention outcomes, though per-protocol analyses showed a nonsignificant trend toward benefit of vitamin D 3 on the prevalence of long COVID at 8 wk (OR, 0.78; 95% CI: 0.59, 1.03). No safety concerns were identified.

Conclusions: Among adults with newly diagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infections, vitamin D 3 supplementation did not significantly change the 4-wk cumulative incidence of healthcare utilization or COVID-19-related outcomes compared with placebo. Promising results for long COVID warrant further study. This study was registered at clinicaltrials.gov as NCT04536298. First registered on 1 September, 2020.

Keywords: COVID-19; SARS-CoV-2; clinical trial; long COVID; vitamin D.