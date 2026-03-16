Did you see the new study from Harvard Medical School using vitamin D against Acute Covid and "Long Covid"?

Very important new publication justifies our analysis!
New VitaminD-Covid Study published from Harvard Medical School, funded by USA NIH (American taxpayers)
Do your own analysis of the abstract:
Very important treatment target
Very important intervention
Major implications for international government / healthcare / travel policies
Important to review if this represents appropriate use of public funds up to tens/hundreds of millions of USD$
Very important implications for insurance reimbursement, and determining which professions get funding, insurance payments, etc.
Major importance for censorship, debunking, employment…
And more!
Publication:
Ganmaa D, Cook KA, Khudyakov P, Enkhjargal D, Bilegtsaikhan T, Mayer KH, Clar A, Rueschman M, Balasubramanian R, Hazra A, Sesso HD, Stone VE, Copeland P, Friedenberg G, Smith DC, Lei Q, Lee T, McDonald EG, Enkhtsetseg T, Sumiya E, Narankhuu Y, Erdenetuya M, Tserendagva D, Landberg R, Roxhed N, Lagerström SR, Manson JE. A Randomized Trial of Vitamin D Supplementation and COVID-19 Clinical Outcomes and Long COVID: The Vitamin D for COVID-19 Trial. J Nutr. 2026 Mar 12:101398. doi: 10.1016/j.tjnut.2026.101398. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 41826107
Affiliations (partial listing):
Channing Division of Network Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA; Department of Nutrition, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA, USA; Mongolian Health Initiative, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
Program in Statistical and Data Sciences, Smith College, Northampton, MA, USA.
Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Pharmacognosy, School of Pharmacy, Mongolian National University of Medical Science, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
Fenway Institute, Fenway Health and Department of Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.
Division of Preventive Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.
Division of Sleep Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.
Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of Massachusetts, School of Public Health, Amherst, MA, USA.
Division of Preventive Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA; Department of Epidemiology, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA, USA.
Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA.
Department of Medicine, McGill University, Montreal, Canada.
Department of Life Sciences, Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg, Sweden.
Department of Micro and Nanosystems, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden.
Department of Global Public Health, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden.
Division of Preventive Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA; Department of Epidemiology, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA, USA.
Do your own analysis of the abstract:
Background: Data from randomized controlled trials of vitamin D3 supplementation in modifying the course of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections are sparse.
Objectives: We evaluated the effect of vitamin D3 supplementation on healthcare utilization and other clinical outcomes among adults with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and their close contacts.
Methods: We conducted a parallel 2-group randomized controlled double-blinded trial targeting free-living adults in the United States and Mongolia. Index participants with newly diagnosed COVID-19 were cluster-randomized with up to one of their cohabiting contacts either to an oral vitamin D3 loading dose of 9600 IU/d for 2 d followed by 3200 IU/d for 4 wk or to placebo. Participants completed weekly questionnaires on healthcare utilization, disease severity, and long COVID (index participants) or new SARS-CoV-2 infection (household contacts). The primary outcome was ≥1 healthcare visits (including hospitalization) or death within 4 wk among the index participants.
Results: Index participants (n = 1747) were a median of 38.0 y old (IQR: 31.1-47.0), 65.6% female/other sex, 4.2% Black non-Hispanic, 4.8% Hispanic/Latinx, 43.2% Asian, 44.3% non-Hispanic White, and 44.9% vitamin D deficient or insufficient (25-hydroxyvitamin D3 <20 ng/mL). Baseline characteristics for the household contacts (n = 277) were similar. The 4-wk cumulative incidence of healthcare utilization in index participants did not significantly differ between the vitamin D3 (n = 863) and placebo (n = 884) groups [cumulative incidences, 0.28 compared with 0.29; odds ratio (OR), 0.97; 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.75, 1.24]. Similar nonsignificant results were observed for the prespecified secondary treatment and prevention outcomes, though per-protocol analyses showed a nonsignificant trend toward benefit of vitamin D3 on the prevalence of long COVID at 8 wk (OR, 0.78; 95% CI: 0.59, 1.03). No safety concerns were identified.
Conclusions: Among adults with newly diagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infections, vitamin D3 supplementation did not significantly change the 4-wk cumulative incidence of healthcare utilization or COVID-19-related outcomes compared with placebo. Promising results for long COVID warrant further study. This study was registered at clinicaltrials.gov as NCT04536298. First registered on 1 September, 2020.
Keywords: COVID-19; SARS-CoV-2; clinical trial; long COVID; vitamin D.
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