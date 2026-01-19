Minor and mostly cosmetic changes have been made to the video included above.
Dietary Protein, Part 2 [UPDATED VIDEO] The eight (8) major considerations in the conversation on dietary protein
Jan 19, 2026
∙ Paid
This is a series of articles/videos on the dietary protein component of my 5-part PaleoMediterranean Diet:
