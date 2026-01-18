Low cost

Excellent amino acid profile (like most animal-sourced proteins)

International availability

Can easily be mixed into salads or with cheese, pesto, hot sauce and then chased with. coffee for a potent and (nearly) carbohydrate-free meal or snack

No preparation required

Packages commonly declare that the product is “sterilized”

Long storage

Easy transport due to small size and no leaks

Each can contains about 20 grams of protein which is sufficient for smaller people, snacking, avoiding insulin spikes and obviously two cans gives 40 grams of protein

Contains the bones and therefore minerals such as calcium and magnesium