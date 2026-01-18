Dietary Protein, part3: Spanish sardines, cheese, pesto, and coffee
This is a series of articles/videos on the dietary protein component of my 5-part PaleoMediterranean Diet
This is a series of articles/videos on the dietary protein component of my 5-part PaleoMediterranean Diet:
Part 1: Overview, history, and 1-hour conference presentation (video, linked here and below)
Part 2: The eight (8) major considerations in the conversation on dietary protein (video, linked here and below)
The reasons that Spanish sardines are worthy of inclusion:
Low cost
Excellent amino acid profile (like most animal-sourced proteins)
International availability
Can easily be mixed into salads or with cheese, pesto, hot sauce and then chased with. coffee for a potent and (nearly) carbohydrate-free meal or snack
No preparation required
Packages commonly declare that the product is “sterilized”
Long storage
Easy transport due to small size and no leaks
Each can contains about 20 grams of protein which is sufficient for smaller people, snacking, avoiding insulin spikes and obviously two cans gives 40 grams of protein
Contains the bones and therefore minerals such as calcium and magnesium
Unlike the United States which is always slow in regulation (to maintain corporate profits and keep the population sick) and “confused” about including poisons in food even when the evidence is clear, Spain and the European Union have already banned BPA in food-contact containers, as reviewed below:
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.