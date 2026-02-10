Do you manage all of your high-performing ALPHAS and SIGMAS in the same way?

Introduction and Reasons for this Conversation :

Personal interest: I have been interested in the differential between SIGMAS and ALPHAS for a while, and I have casually perused some available data in this conversation, an excellent sample (video) of which is provided below. Psych interest: Obviously, I have an interest in many aspects of psychology and brain function, etc. Recent personal experience—I met an ALPHA this weekend: I have not seen an ALPHA in so long that I was surprised to find myself in the audience of one this past weekend. He was clear, articulate, verbose, highly competent, and very aspirational/ambitious—exactly what we would expect from an ALPHA. Did I accept his proposal and contract with him for the job?—YES, of course I did. This is exactly the type of interaction we would expect with an Alpha. Upcoming personal experience—I have to fire an ALPHA-SIGMA this week: He does great—sometimes wonderful and spectacular—work at a reasonable salary. He’s friendly and appears to be generally trustworthy. He will be very difficult to replace. So—given that he is exceptionally good in multiple dimensions—why am I firing him from the job he has had with me for the past 8 months? Reflections on my own experiences and performance in the ALPHA-SIGMA field: Mistakes were made, and lessons were learned. I will talk about these very specifically. When working with high-performing professionals, you’re helped by being able to identify and differentially interact with these types.

For those of you who are or work with ALPHAS and SIGMAS, the value of this post is to identify the defining characteristics, their faults, and how to correct and manage them for the best win-win outcome. When you can identify and differentiate between these high-performers, you will be able to predict their ASSETS and SHORTCOMINGS—whether you are working with them, working for them, or if you are one or the other—so that you can PREDICT and SKILLFULLY MANAGE and thus AVOID problems for the benefit of everyone involved.

What is goal and trajectory of an ALPHA? What are the problems and necessary corrections you would expect?

What is goal and trajectory of a SIGMA? What are the problems and necessary corrections you would expect?

BRAVE NEW WORLD: Problems with ALPHAS and SIGMAS (1) Introduction and Identification

For many of us, our first introduction to the concepts of Alphas, Betas, and Gammas (etc) was in Aldous Huxley’s most famous book BRAVE NEW WORLD, in which he describes a futuristic world wherein society is essentially engineered from birth, controlled by drugs and pleasure, and stratified based on health and ability, which is also directly controlled by the government, which engineers health and illness in order to essentially “harvest” the human population for its purposes.

These ideas of a government-controlled genetically/medically-modified society reverberated through many other books and movies including:

Huxley’s Alphas, Betas, and Gammas…

Here, I provide a (hierarchically numbered) overview of this social order directly quoted from Huxley, and I have included 2 PDF copies of the book BRAVE NEW WORLD at the bottom of this page:

ALPHAS: “Alpha children wear grey: They work much harder than we do, because they’re so frightfully clever. BETAS: I’m really awfully glad I’m a Beta, because I don’t work so hard. And then we are much better than the Gammas and Deltas. GAMMAS: Gammas are stupid. They all wear green, and DELTAS: Delta children wear khaki. Oh no, I don’t want to play with Delta children. EPSILONS: And Epsilons are still worse. They’re too stupid to be able …”

Those are the partial descriptions from Huxley’s BRAVE NEW WORLD—send any complaints to Mr Huxley’s estate.

Huxley’s perspectives: a few clips

Huxley is considered one of the leading social commentators of his time. He had planned to become a physician, but his poor eyesight prevented him from entry into the medical profession.

Beyond (or Beside!) Alpha

Huxley never mentioned the concept of “sigma” in BNW, so I have provided some explanations below, including a video that perfectly explains this difference.

In this writing, I am mostly concerned with ALPHAS and SIGMAS, the differences between them, and the problems that they present—along with some introductory solutions to those problems.

ALPHAS: the good parts

We all know that ALPHAS are the leaders, kings/queens of the mountain, the people who seek and gain positions of power. They seek to be at the top of the social pyramid—for better and for worse. They understand social games for the purpose of winning at those games. Alphas want to “be all they can be” and they generally seek to develop their highest potentials in every sphere of life: physically, mentally, professionally, and especially financially, etc. These are the team leaders, the presidents, the skilled managers. They seek to be at the top of the hierarchy, but they also define themselves by being at the top of that hierarchy, and thus they are limited to that hierarchy.

ALPHAS vs SIGMAS: the not-so-good parts

To keep this introduction short, I will conclude this provisional post with this excellent video that explains SIGMAS vs ALPHAS.

