Evidence of BRAIN INFLAMMATION in recipients of Emergency-Authorized Injections

I have detailed brain inflammation and altered neurotransmission in the following publications—especially the larger book which provides me more space for details and diagrams:
Vasquez A. Biological plausibility of the gut-brain axis in autism. ANYAS—Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences 2017 Nov;1408(1):5-6. doi: 10.1111/nyas.13516. PMID: 29090837
Vasquez A. Interventions [for migraine] need to be consistent with osteopathic philosophy. JAOA—Journal of the American Osteopathic Association 2006 Sep;106(9):528-9 PMID: 17079520
Vasquez A. Neuroinflammation in fibromyalgia and CRPS is multifactorial. Nature journals Reviews in Rheumatology. 2016 Apr;12(4):242. doi: 10.1038/nrrheum.2016.25. PMID: 26935282
Like I have said before, one of the best ways to determine if someone is trying to manipulate you or fudge the data is to look for inconsistencies. Here in this article, the authors intentionally tried to hide the fact that most of the patients with “long Covid” had been “fully vaccinated and boosted” which shows that 1) the vaccine did not protect them from Covid, 2) the vaccine did not prevent long-term complications from Covid, and that 3) the vaccine quite likely contributed to the problem.
Cult of Medicine (7) never admits that their drugs-injections cause problems, and then claims that the solution is to use more drugs (“drug repurposing”) to cover the consequences of the drug-injection that they are trying to protect
