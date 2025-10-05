Evidence of BRAIN INFLAMMATION in recipients of Emergency-Authorized Injections

Vasquez A. Interventions [for migraine] need to be consistent with osteopathic philosophy. JAOA—Journal of the American Osteopathic Association 2006 Sep;106(9):528-9 PMID: 17079520

Vasquez A. Biological plausibility of the gut-brain axis in autism. ANYAS—Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences 2017 Nov;1408(1):5-6. doi: 10.1111/nyas.13516. PMID: 29090837

Like I have said before, one of the best ways to determine if someone is trying to manipulate you or fudge the data is to look for inconsistencies. Here in this article, the authors intentionally tried to hide the fact that most of the patients with “long Covid” had been “fully vaccinated and boosted” which shows that 1) the vaccine did not protect them from Covid, 2) the vaccine did not prevent long-term complications from Covid, and that 3) the vaccine quite likely contributed to the problem.

Vitamin D in Brain Health, Mood, Anxiety, Depression, Neuroprotection: This is Part2 in a series of high-detail video reviews on the clinical use and applications of vitamin D; this page includes an updated (2025) index of links to other videos and articles.

Health Homework (42) If you’re not actively defending yourself against psychopathic people and businesses, then you’re probably being abused; you have to become aware, see it, and protect yourself: 65% of the population are untrustworthy zombies and 10% are overt or covert psychopaths/sociopaths; thus 75% of the population—3 per 4 free-living people in the population—are potentially dangerous

Celebrating my 20 years of Deciphering Fibromyalgia: New Research to be published in July 2025 proves that I was right more than two (2) decades ago. I’m not cocky; I’m *RIGHT* ...+... Everything is a profit-center in Medicine.

Dr Vasquez, FIBROMYALGIA as a PROTOTYPE of GUT DYSBIOSIS; research to be published in July 2025 proves that I was right 25 years ago and that they still need another 15 years to catch up to me. Research to be published in July 2025 proves that I was right 25 years ago and that they still need another 15 years to catch up to me.

Autism and Vitamin D in 2025: Therapeutic Addition and Paradigm Shift: Live from the streets of New York.