Exercise discussion: 8 types of exercise for 9 or 10 different benefits from different types of exercise: What is the key to maximizing all benefits?

See new VIDEO ABOVE
Exercise discussion: 8 types of exercise for 9 or 10 different benefits from different types of exercise
1. ____________
2. ____________
3. ____________
4. ____________
5. ____________
6. ____________
7. ____________
8. ____________
INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Can you answer these 10 questions on dysbiosis and microbiome?
VIDEO with discussion of QUESTIONS and ANSWERS 1-5 with Test-Taking Strategies
QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (6-10) with Test-Taking Strategies
Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms
Microbiome Dysbiosis (2) Physiologic and Pathologic Mechanisms of Dysbiosis and Subclinical Microbial Colonizations (VIDEO:1hour,15minutes)
Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease (VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.