Financial Health Notice 2025: will America's next "PANDEMIC" be FINANCIAL COLLAPSE? Time to correct the course now

See new video above; all sources from news and videos are included below

Take them or leave them, but these observations are becoming consensus

U.S. Stands Alone Among 184 Economies to See Decline

May 13, 2025: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the global body representing the Travel & Tourism private sector, today announced its latest Economic Impact Research which found that the U.S. is on track to lose a staggering $12.5BN in international visitor spending this year. https://wttc.org/news/us-economy-set-to-lose-12-5bn-in-international-traveler-spend-this-year see also: “Finally released last week, he detailed the “dehumanizing” experience, which included being strip-searched and locked in a secluded cell, to GBH News this week. “I love this country and the people in it so much—but I’ll tell you, the system is broken,” he told the public media outlet.“ https://www.cntraveler.com/story/which-countries-have-issued-travel-advisories-for-the-us-1

Beef prices have soared in the US — and not just during grilling season

The average price of a pound of ground beef rose to $6.12 in June, up nearly 12% from a year ago, according to U.S. government data. The average price of all uncooked beef steaks rose 8% to $11.49 per pound.https://apnews.com/article/beef-prices-record-high-cattle-steak-cows-e9fc33bbaec6a76fb243e277bbbb7c0e

A Canadian man died in ICE custody. Now, his family is searching for answers

With the Trump administration ramping up its immigration crackdown, the concerns Johnny Noviello’s case raises about due process and detention conditions have become more pressing. https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-a-canadian-man-died-in-ice-custody-now-his-family-is-searching-for/

Multiple Countries Just Issued Travel Warnings for the U.S. For years, the U.S. has issued cautionary travel advisories to citizens heading overseas.

But in a surprising twist, the roles have flipped. Several countries, including longtime allies like Australia, Canada, and the U.K., are now warning their citizens about traveling to the United States https://www.yahoo.com/news/multiple-countries-just-issued-travel-075502761.html

Countries (including neighbors and former allies) having "problems" with the USA because of Trump's policies

TRAVEL ADVISORIES AGAINST USA: 1. Australia 2. Canada. 3. Germany. 4. Denmark. 5. France. 6. United Kingdom 7. Finland. 8. New Zealand. 9. Mexico

BOYCOTT: 10. Venezuela+all countries that use their oil. Note that Venezuela has the biggest oil reserves in the world right now.

BRICS: 11. Brazil, 12. Russia, 13. India, 14. China, 15. South Africa, 16. Iran, 17. Saudi Arabia, 18. Egypt, 19. Ethiopia, 20. United Arab Emirates, 21. Indonesia. THIS LIST OF “BRICS” COUNTRIES WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND because USA and NATO are no longer the global financial-population-technology leaders.

VIDEO SOURCES: all sources from news and videos are included below

