Five (5) HEALTHY Conflict-RESOLUTION Strategies that can be used in COMBINATION

The VIDEO ABOVE provides my personal use of at least 5 excellent strategies for solving problems, resolving interpersonal conflict, and calming the F down
Oct 09, 2025
1
The VIDEO ABOVE provides my personal use of at least 5 excellent strategies for solving problems, resolving interpersonal conflict, and calming the F down when one is hyperactive and upset—WORKS LIKE A CHARM!

Techniques:

  1. From my friend Susan at Bastyr-Seattle: ________________________

  2. From my X in Houston: ________________________

  3. From Joseph Cambell’s Power of Myth series: ________________________

  4. My “be happy with ____%” that I adapted from John Maxwell

  5. The 4-quadrant model from King, Warrior, Magician, Lover book by Moore and Gillette: ________________________

