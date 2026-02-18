INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols

Free Biological Intervention to IMPROVE BRAIN HEALTH: Durable effects that last for at least 7 weeks after a single intervention of 3-4 minutes

Everyone wants to have a “better brain” but most people choose whatever is easiest for them (eg, mushroom pills and 30sec cold showers) rather than what is most effective
Feb 18, 2026
Everyone wants to have a “better brain” but most people choose whatever is easiest for them (eg, mushroom pills and 30sec cold showers) rather than what is most effective:

  1. “Brain health” and “mental health” are related but not identical. A person cannot be mentally healthy if they run toxic mental programs or if they have nutritional deficiencies of B12 or other nutrients. Toxic mental programs and chronic stress also cause neuroinflammation which leads to death of brain cells (via inflammatory pathways).

  2. “Brain health” is the hardware of neurons, glia, blood supply, hormones and other aspects of anatomy and physiology.

  3. “Mental health” is the software of thoughts, emotions, expression, interpretation, concepts, tools, talents, experiences, and programming that we get from culture, religion, family.

To think clearly, you must avoid confusion. To avoid confusion, you must think clearly.” DrV

Main article reviewed in today’s video above is 1) cited below with 2) PDF copy for subscribers

