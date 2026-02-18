Free Biological Intervention to IMPROVE BRAIN HEALTH: Durable effects that last for at least 7 weeks after a single intervention of 3-4 minutes

Everyone wants to have a “better brain” but most people choose whatever is easiest for them (eg, mushroom pills and 30sec cold showers) rather than what is most effective:
“Brain health” and “mental health” are related but not identical. A person cannot be mentally healthy if they run toxic mental programs or if they have nutritional deficiencies of B12 or other nutrients. Toxic mental programs and chronic stress also cause neuroinflammation which leads to death of brain cells (via inflammatory pathways).
“Brain health” is the hardware of neurons, glia, blood supply, hormones and other aspects of anatomy and physiology.
“Mental health” is the software of thoughts, emotions, expression, interpretation, concepts, tools, talents, experiences, and programming that we get from culture, religion, family.
