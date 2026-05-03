FREE FOR TODAY: Vitamin B1 PHARMACOLOGY, part2

” is free for a limited period of time and is taken from a much larger 90-minute video that I recorded today and will edit, process and post early in the coming week.

4) clinical safety, for short-term use

1) pharmacokinetics, especially absorption, then intracellular uptake, then intracellular conversion to active forms

Levels of Understanding for Clinical Implementation:

what are we trying to accomplish?

Reading critically is best done by starting with a conundrum in mind:

Thiamine (vB1) Pharmacology, Part2: This (excerptable) section starts 54 minutes into the previous introduction and contextualization which will be posted separately in its entirety soon once I have had time to edit, process, and post it.

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See the previous “

Given that a patient has a diagnosis of IBS, then you know that they have SIBO, and therefore you know that they have __________ and/or __________ and you should immediately start treatment with __________ and __________.

Orwellian thought-stopping cliche: used when a person is too ignorant and too indoctrinated to engage in legitimate conversation, they simply/reflexively parrot their indoctrination

What is the difference between NUTRIENT DEFICIENCY and NUTRIENT DEPENDENCY?

What are COFACTORS and what are COENZYMES?

What are the 3 types of beriberi?

What is the difference between AN ENZYME and A COMPLEX?

What are the causes of CONFABULATION?

What are the 5 cofactors for PDhC?

What is the way to DISINHIBIT the PDhC?