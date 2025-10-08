HEALTHY LEADERS 1) choose worthy goals* , 2) declare actionable direction*, 3) measure accountabilities, and 4) ensure effectiveness *with input from the team
Good leadership = Worthwhile goal, direction, clarity/responsibility, effectiveness
Trump should have initiated a program to modernize America’s infrastructure which is 20-100 years behind Europe, China, and others; this would have united the country and provided primary (eg, construction and technology) and secondary (eg, increased tourism) financial payoffs for now and decades to come
Good leaders never insult or intimidate their subordinates; good leaders take full responsibility for everything, aka extreme ownership
“US cities should be military training grounds, Trump tells generals:
US President Donald Trump has said he wants to use American cities as “training grounds” for the military.”
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgq044n72po
HEALTHY AND SMART POLITICIANS don’t redirect their nation’s military against their own Citizens and don’t try to provoke mutiny and unrest
