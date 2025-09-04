HERPES VIRUS transmission and LABORATORY TESTING, part2of3

Share

Roughly 50% of people on planet Earth have herpes type 1, and 20% have herpes type 2. People can transmit the virus without having any visible lesions: this is ASYMPTOMATIC SHEDDING

Did you know that the virus that causes “cold sores” or “fever blisters” on or around the mouth can also infect other areas of the body? The infection is caused by the herpes simplex virus. And it’s very common. Most people with herpes infection don’t even know it. They may not have symptoms or not notice them. https://newsinhealth.nih.gov/2018/06/herpes-can-happen-anyone Autoimmune Post Herpes Simplex Encephalitis 565KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Herpes simplex encephalitis (also known as herpes virus encephalitis) is a serious form of brain inflammation that occurs in response to infection with the herpes simplex virus (HSV). It can affect both infants and children, and can be life threatening if not diagnosed and treated promptly. https://www.childrenshospital.org/conditions/herpes-simplex-encephalitis Brain Lesions In Neonates With Herpes Simplex Encephalitis 373KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) is usually associated with infections of the lips, mouth, and face and is spread by infected saliva, via the infection site or toys, cups, cosmetics, etc. Most cases are acquired in childhood. HSV-1 often causes lesions inside or around the mouth, such as cold sores (fever blisters). Individuals with a cold sore should avoid contact with newborn infants. Caregivers with a cold sore should wear a surgical mask and scrupulously wash their hands. https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/herpes-hsv1-and-hsv2/birthacquired-herpes Fatal Case Of Herpes Simplex Encephalitis With Two False Negative Polymerase Chain Reactions 935KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The herpes simplex virus in a cold sore is contagious. It can be spread to others by kissing, sharing cups or utensils, sharing washcloths or towels, or by touching the cold sore before it's healed. The virus can also be spread to others 24 to 48 hours before the cold sore appears. Once a child is infected with the herpes simplex virus, the virus becomes inactive (dormant) for long periods of time. It can then become active at any time and cause cold sores again. https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/encyclopedia/content?contenttypeid=90&contentid=P02518 Herpes Simplex Encephalitis Complicated With Vasculitis In A Young Male 2024 1.53MB ∙ PDF file Download Download