HERPES VIRUS transmission and LABORATORY TESTING, part2of3

Roughly 50% of people on planet Earth have herpes type 1, and 20% have herpes type 2. People can transmit the virus without having any visible lesions: this is ASYMPTOMATIC SHEDDING
INFLAMMATION MASTERY
Sep 04, 2025
See new video above, which is part 2 of 3

What is the proper laboratory testing for herpes? See today’s video for the answer

Any complex topic of importance should be addressed from at least 4 perspectives:

  1. Conceptual overview

  2. Details and specifics and nuance

  3. Systems context

  4. Alternative/dissenting perspectives

1. What is the possibility of catching herpes from friends or family?

2. What is the difference between FEAR and PHOBIA?

VITAMIN D (Goldmine2) in MOOD, DEPRESSION, ANXIETY, and BRAIN FUNCTION: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
February 4, 2024
3. What are the consequences of HERPES, ranging from NOTHING to DEATH?

Acute Encephalitis Due To Human Herpesvirus 7
6.15MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

  1. Did you know that the virus that causes “cold sores” or “fever blisters” on or around the mouth can also infect other areas of the body? The infection is caused by the herpes simplex virus. And it’s very common. Most people with herpes infection don’t even know it. They may not have symptoms or not notice them. https://newsinhealth.nih.gov/2018/06/herpes-can-happen-anyone

    Autoimmune Post Herpes Simplex Encephalitis
    565KB ∙ PDF file
    Download
    Download

  2. Herpes simplex encephalitis (also known as herpes virus encephalitis) is a serious form of brain inflammation that occurs in response to infection with the herpes simplex virus (HSV). It can affect both infants and children, and can be life threatening if not diagnosed and treated promptly. https://www.childrenshospital.org/conditions/herpes-simplex-encephalitis

    Brain Lesions In Neonates With Herpes Simplex Encephalitis
    373KB ∙ PDF file
    Download
    Download

  3. Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) is usually associated with infections of the lips, mouth, and face and is spread by infected saliva, via the infection site or toys, cups, cosmetics, etc. Most cases are acquired in childhood. HSV-1 often causes lesions inside or around the mouth, such as cold sores (fever blisters). Individuals with a cold sore should avoid contact with newborn infants. Caregivers with a cold sore should wear a surgical mask and scrupulously wash their hands. https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/herpes-hsv1-and-hsv2/birthacquired-herpes

    Fatal Case Of Herpes Simplex Encephalitis With Two False Negative Polymerase Chain Reactions
    935KB ∙ PDF file
    Download
    Download

  4. The herpes simplex virus in a cold sore is contagious. It can be spread to others by kissing, sharing cups or utensils, sharing washcloths or towels, or by touching the cold sore before it's healed. The virus can also be spread to others 24 to 48 hours before the cold sore appears. Once a child is infected with the herpes simplex virus, the virus becomes inactive (dormant) for long periods of time. It can then become active at any time and cause cold sores again. https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/encyclopedia/content?contenttypeid=90&contentid=P02518

    Herpes Simplex Encephalitis Complicated With Vasculitis In A Young Male 2024
    1.53MB ∙ PDF file
    Download
    Download

  5. 49 children (mean age of 4.9 ± 5.5 years) were included. At last follow-up of 5.9 ± 3,13 years, 2 children died (4 %) and 37 (76 %) children presented with poor neurological outcome with epilepsy (57 %), intellectual disability (51 %) and language disorders (47 %). Rehabilitation was necessary for 76 % and 59 % had abnormal academic performances. At onset, younger age and seizures were significantly associated to language disorders (p < 0.01), motor disabilities (p = 0.01), and intellectual disabilities (p = 0.01) in univariate analysis. Abnormal MRIs were more frequent in children with neurological sequalae (p = 0.01). …Conclusion: Our findings indicate that despite decrease in mortality rates, neurological disabilities in children with HSVE still persist at high levels. This underscores the need to enhance HSVE management strategies. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1090379825000789

Fatal Herpes Simplex Encephalitis In Man 1944
2.27MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

About the Author and Presenter: Dr Alex Vasquez

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Aug 29
About the Author and Presenter: Dr Alex Vasquez

Bipolarity of Viral Misunderstanding: Medical Profiteering vs Contageous Denial

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Aug 31
Bipolarity of Viral Misunderstanding: Medical Profiteering vs Contageous Denial

Just because the Medical-Govt Complex lied about the severity and treatment of viral infections does not mean that viruses do not exist.

Antiviral Nutrition Protocol Structure, Science, Application

The Proof is in the Panic: Persistent Medical-Governmental Incompetence in the Management of Viral Pandemics is Evidence that We Need a New Paradigm and Interventional Approach

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Sep 2
The Proof is in the Panic: Persistent Medical-Governmental Incompetence in the Management of Viral Pandemics is Evidence that We Need a New Paradigm and Interventional Approach

This article was originally published in 2014 when the entire conversation on the treatment and prevention of viral infections had become obviously hijacked by drug profiteers and governments.

Read full story

Microbiome and Dysbiosis

  1. Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms

  2. Microbiome Dysbiosis (2) Physiologic and Pathologic Mechanisms of Dysbiosis and Subclinical Microbial Colonizations (VIDEO:1hour,15minutes)

  3. Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease (VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)

  4. Microbiome Dysbiosis (4) Conceptual Expansion Exploring Clinical Testing, Microbial Relevance and Irrelevance [VIDEO:1hour,18minutes=78minutes]

  5. Microbiome Dysbiosis (5) Microbial Consequences in the Mouth, Oral Cavity [VIDEO:1hour,44minutes=104minutes]

  6. Microbiome Dysbiosis (6) Microbial Imbalances in the Respiratory Tract and Sinuses [VIDEO:1hour,35minutes=95minutes]

  7. Microbiome Dysbiosis (7) Dysbiosis by Location—Genitourinary Tract

  8. Microbiome Dysbiosis (8) Dysbiosis by Location—Blood, Tissue, Parenchymal Dysbioses

