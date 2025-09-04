HERPES VIRUS transmission and LABORATORY TESTING, part2of3

See new video above, which is part 2 of 3
What is the proper laboratory testing for herpes? See today’s video for the answer
Any complex topic of importance should be addressed from at least 4 perspectives:
Conceptual overview
Details and specifics and nuance
Systems context
Alternative/dissenting perspectives
1. What is the possibility of catching herpes from friends or family?
Roughly 50% of people on planet Earth have herpes type 1, and 20% have herpes type 2. People can transmit the virus without having any visible lesions: this is ASYMPTOMATIC SHEDDING
2. What is the difference between FEAR and PHOBIA?
VITAMIN D (Goldmine2) in MOOD, DEPRESSION, ANXIETY, and BRAIN FUNCTION: Deficiency, Supplementation, Mechanisms, Synergy
3. What are the consequences of HERPES, ranging from NOTHING to DEATH?
Did you know that the virus that causes “cold sores” or “fever blisters” on or around the mouth can also infect other areas of the body? The infection is caused by the herpes simplex virus. And it’s very common. Most people with herpes infection don’t even know it. They may not have symptoms or not notice them. https://newsinhealth.nih.gov/2018/06/herpes-can-happen-anyone
Herpes simplex encephalitis (also known as herpes virus encephalitis) is a serious form of brain inflammation that occurs in response to infection with the herpes simplex virus (HSV). It can affect both infants and children, and can be life threatening if not diagnosed and treated promptly. https://www.childrenshospital.org/conditions/herpes-simplex-encephalitis
Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) is usually associated with infections of the lips, mouth, and face and is spread by infected saliva, via the infection site or toys, cups, cosmetics, etc. Most cases are acquired in childhood. HSV-1 often causes lesions inside or around the mouth, such as cold sores (fever blisters). Individuals with a cold sore should avoid contact with newborn infants. Caregivers with a cold sore should wear a surgical mask and scrupulously wash their hands. https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/herpes-hsv1-and-hsv2/birthacquired-herpes
The herpes simplex virus in a cold sore is contagious. It can be spread to others by kissing, sharing cups or utensils, sharing washcloths or towels, or by touching the cold sore before it's healed. The virus can also be spread to others 24 to 48 hours before the cold sore appears. Once a child is infected with the herpes simplex virus, the virus becomes inactive (dormant) for long periods of time. It can then become active at any time and cause cold sores again. https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/encyclopedia/content?contenttypeid=90&contentid=P02518
49 children (mean age of 4.9 ± 5.5 years) were included. At last follow-up of 5.9 ± 3,13 years, 2 children died (4 %) and 37 (76 %) children presented with poor neurological outcome with epilepsy (57 %), intellectual disability (51 %) and language disorders (47 %). Rehabilitation was necessary for 76 % and 59 % had abnormal academic performances. At onset, younger age and seizures were significantly associated to language disorders (p < 0.01), motor disabilities (p = 0.01), and intellectual disabilities (p = 0.01) in univariate analysis. Abnormal MRIs were more frequent in children with neurological sequalae (p = 0.01). …Conclusion: Our findings indicate that despite decrease in mortality rates, neurological disabilities in children with HSVE still persist at high levels. This underscores the need to enhance HSVE management strategies. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1090379825000789
Antiviral Nutrition Protocol Structure, Science, Application
Antiviral Nutrition Summary 2020 Remastered 2021 [ARCHIVED VIDEO]:Let's share the Paradigm Shift and get Everyone On-board; our freedoms and societies depend upon our liberating ourselves from the outdated pharmacocentric Vx-dependent model of Public Herding
ARCHIVED VIDEO Antiviral Nutrition March 2020 (final edit version2, 1hour) with 6 PDF publications from BMJ, JOM, Integrative Medicine and more: Archiving here for easy access + safekeeping.
ARCHIVED VIDEO Practical Implementation of DrV's Antiviral Nutrition Protocol (short version 25minutes): Now that this platform allows direct uploading/viewing of videos, I’m archiving for safekeeping this 25-minute summary.
[RECOVERED VIDEO] Antiviral Nutrition against Cv19 in early 2020: The Censored 1-hour Video Review that could have SAVED MILLIONS OF LIVES: Published in early March 2020, this is the Censored 1-hour Video Review that could have SAVED MILLIONS OF LIVES
Safety and Risks of Antiviral Nutrition [RECOVERED VIDEO]: This video was originally posted in August 2022 but was later censored and has now been recovered
Thought-Control for the Plandemic New Normal: Erasure of Ideas and Alternatives [ARCHIVED VIDEO from 2020 with updated text and videos]When the globalists took over control of the World Health Organization, one of the strategies that they used was to erase any consideration of alternatives so that more people would be forced into compliance
VIDEO REVIEW the Importance of Vitamin D in Antiviral Defense and Immunomodulation: The COVID Scandal of Intentional Ignorance [Goldmine5] Update for 2025: The videos originally posted to a single page titled “Vitamin D Goldmine” are being relocated/archived to their respective independent pages
AUDIO INTERVIEW Nutrition Against Coronavirus: UK Health Radio's Dora Walsh interviews Dr Vasquez
VIDEO [5hours;289minutes] 2015 European Congress on Antiviral Strategies and Immune Nutrition See Introduction+Video on this page (top of page)
Rapid Response to Conflicted NOT-Peer-Reviewed "Editorial" Strategically Overlooking ANTIVIRAL NUTRITION: Here is a copy of the Rapid Response that I sent to the Britannic Medicalization Joculation; see the linked PDF for complete context, citations, and my emails with the Editors.
[RECOVERED] Antiviral Strategies: Overview titled "Reintroduction"...sorry for any redundancy, but redundancy is better than lost or censored: I will post some of these recovered files, even at the risk of slight redundancy among some of them. I’d rather risk some slight redundancy than have the information safeguarded yet inaccessible
