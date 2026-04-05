If you look at most standard medical articles on Herxheimer Reactions, you’ll notice that hardly any mention is given to the prevention of those reactions, as if the physician gets to sit back comfortably and watch the show while the patient agonizes somewhere along the largely unpredictable range of reactions from mild malaise to severe sepsis.

When cursory mention is made of prevention, generally the only treatments mentioned are anti-inflammatory steroids such as prednisolone (cheap, easy, effective) and the injectable antiTNF antibodies (expensive, cumbersome, effective). Indeed, the 1996 publication by Fekade in New England Journal of Medicine was valuable for showing that 1) these reactions could be mitigated instead of just ignored, and 2) antiTNF antibodies were particularly effective: Fekade et al. Prevention of Jarisch-Herxheimer reactions by treatment with antibodies against tumor necrosis factor alpha. N Engl J Med 1996 Aug 1;335(5):311-5

Ok, great—by then, medicine had acknowledged two drugs could be used to mitigate the “healing crisis” of effective antibiotic treatment for chronic infections.

What other drugs could we use?

The answer to that question depends on:

what exact reactions we are trying to prevent, the particular infection being treated, the profile of the patient including any recent/past reactions, general status and comorbidities, how far do we want to take this, how creative can we be?

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Now that “Herxheimer reaction” is thrown around loosely, we have to at least define what the term means

The discovery and description of the “Jarisch-Herxheimer reaction” originated in 1895 when the Austrian dermatologist Adolf Jarisch noted worsening of syphilitic skin lesions in patients treated with mercury, which was one of the only antimicrobial treatments available at that time; the antibiotic penicillin would not be discovered for another 33 years in 1928 by the British microbiologist Alexander Fleming in London. In 1902, German dermatologist Karl Herxheimer reiterated the findings of Jarish, and the “healing crisis” triggered by antimicrobial therapy (at that time: mercury, arsphenamin, or bismuth) against syphilis gained recognition as the Jarisch-Herxheimer reaction. Slowly but eventually, the eponym was applied to all such reactions to the treatment of spirochete infections (ie, Leptospira, Borrelia, and Treponema), then to other bacterial infections, then to other microbes, then much more informally to anything remotely similar, including so-called “die-off reactions” to intestinal yeast. The problem with the inappropriate use of this specific term to such a wide range of possible reactions is obvious—sloppy use of terminology leads to sloppy thinking and then to sloppy management of patients. “Jarisch-Herxheimer reaction” should be reserved for legitimate clinically-serious infections with spirochetes, possibly extending to other major bacterial infections and colonizations; the more casual “Herxheimer reaction” can be reasonably applied as a shorthand communication of the expected reaction seen in other non-spirochete microbial eradications. I personally don’t think that “Herxheimer reaction” should be applied loosely to the treatment of intestinal dysbiosis because any such reactions should be avoided if the clinician implements correct therapies to avoid intestinal stasis and constipation that are necessary for the production of such reactions—in other words, a “Herx reaction” to something so mild as “intestinal yeast” indicates that the clinician failed to prevent the obvious.

I have been teaching and publishing on the topic of dysbiosis for 25+ years

Back in 2001 when I started teaching Rheumatology at Bastyr University, we as professors and clinicians were still starting to understand the concepts of dysbiosis, which were only starting to be modernized in the late 1990s by pioneers such as Leo Galland MD and Martin Lee PhD. I recall lecturing for post-graduate (CME) seminars in the early 2000s and having to justify the existence of dysbiosis—the term was still foreign and suspect to most clinicians—before I could then talk about treatment strategies. In 2006, I published major reviews on this topic in my textbook Integrative Rheumatology (now Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition) and the chiropractic journal Nutritional Perspectives:

Vasquez A. Nutritional and Botanical Treatments Against “Silent Infections” and Gastrointestinal Dysbiosis, Commonly Overlooked Causes of Neuromusculoskeletal Inflammation and Chronic Health Problems. Nutritional Perspectives 2006 Jan

Those major reviews would of course be followed by additional publications and complete programs on human microbiome and dysbiosis in clinical disease:

Vasquez A. Correspondence regarding Cutshall, Bergstrom, Kalish's "Evaluation of a functional medicine approach to treating fatigue, stress, and digestive issues in women" in Complement Ther Clin Pract 2016 May. Complement Ther Clin Pract. 2018 May;31:332-333. doi: 10.1016/j.ctcp.2016.10.001. Epub 2016 Oct 19. PMID: 27814977. Dr Alex Vasquez 2017 Cutshall, Bergstrom, Kalish 149KB ∙ PDF file Download Download Vasquez A. Reply to "role of Western diet in inflammatory autoimmune diseases" by Manzel et al. In current allergy and asthma reports (volume 14, issue 1, January 2014). Curr Allergy Asthma Rep. 2014 Aug;14(8):454. doi: 10.1007/s11882-014-0454-4. PMID: 24947682 Dr Alex Vasquez 2014 Reply Western Dietinflammatory Allergy Asthma Reports 58.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download Vasquez A. Biological plausibility of the gut-brain axis in autism. Ann N Y Acad Sci. 2017 Nov;1408(1):5-6. doi: 10.1111/nyas.13516. Epub 2017 Nov 1. PMID: 29090837

As an expert on this topic, I have had to safeguard it against abuse and exploitation, such as by authors publishing bogus “research” as self-promotional advertisements; during the same timeframe that I was occasionally serving as a reviewer for the journal PLOSone, I published a critique of their bogus publication “Microbiome restoration diet improves digestion, cognition and physical and emotional wellbeing” that lead to its retraction: Retraction: Microbiome restoration diet improves digestion, cognition and physical and emotional wellbeing. March 20, 2018 https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0194851

I published my critique separately, available in the attached PDF:

Dr Alex Vasquez 2017 Ijhnfm Plosone Microbiomedietcomment 5.87MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

My course on “Human Microbiome and Dysbiosis in Clinical Disease” was developed over several years starting formally in 2015-2017 as a continuing medical education (CME) postgraduate online conference joint-accredited for doctors, nurses, and pharmacists:

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My intensive study of Dysbiosis and the related concepts in Physiology and Immunology started in 1995 when I first became ill with gastrointestinal dysbiosis in my last year of chiropractic college—I was not simply studying these topics as an abstract interest but in an honest daily attempt to restore and preserve my own health

I will discuss some of my own personal history with dysbiosis in an article following this one; you can see some of this history in the following PDF article published in 2015.

Dr Alex Vasquez 2015 Translating Microbiome Dysbiosis 2.37MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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