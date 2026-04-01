Human Microbiome and Dysbiosis Video #6: Dysbiosis by Location—The Sinuses and Respiratory Tract (two videos)—revisited in 2026

Video #6: Dysbiosis by Location—The Sinuses and Respiratory Tract: original 95-minute video provided below

Objectives and Clinical Importance:

Be able to define and explain the clinical significance of:

Dysbiosis of the nares is linked with the following diseases/disorders: ANCA vasculitis, formerly Wegener’s granulomatosis —what is the microbe and what is the exact molecule that lead to vasculitis?

Chronic rhinosinusitis —notice the current understanding of this condition, specifically that it is a perfect fit with Dr Vasquez’s description of dybiosis, namely that “persons with dysbiosis-induced disease commonly present with a pathologic inflammatory response to nonpathogenic microbes”

Atopic dermatitis—what microbe is the main trigger, how do we rid it from the nares? What other steps need to be taken? What are the instructions and cautions with the following treatments:

Clinical interventions—know the implementation and cautions of the following

Antibiotic therapy, such as with cephalexin, trimethoprim/Bactrim

Antimicrobial therapy with dilute hypochlorite

Antimicrobial therapy with 5% iodine or mupirocin

Saline lavage of the sinuses—what is the main caution, what is the name of the most worrisome pathogen, and what are the means to prevent this infection?

Clinical narrative: The information in this presentation brings the nose/nares/sinuses into clinical perspective with regard to systemic/dermal/vasculitic diseases; clinicians will learn several different evidence-based approaches to treating dysbiosis-induced disease that originates from the nares and sinuses.

All videos from the course HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE are being re-uploaded in Feb-Mar 2025 to provide direct and reliable access through the substack platform:

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My course on “Human Microbiome and Dysbiosis in Clinical Disease” was developed over several years starting formally in 2015-2017 as a continuing medical education (CME) postgraduate online conference joint-accredited for doctors, nurses, and pharmacists:

“American Medical Association Physician's Recognition Award (AMA PRA) Category 1 Statement : This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and Policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership … accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians. …designates this educational activity for a maximum of 30 AMA PRA Category 1 credits.

Nursing Statement : …approved provider of continuing nursing education by the Washington State Nurses Association WSNA A-CNE, an accredited Approver of Continuing Nursing Education.

Pharmacy Statement: …accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Objectives appropriate for pharmacists.” Share

I’ve established legitimate expertise on this topic for more than 20 years via clinical experience, post-graduate conference presentations, book publications, and numerous peer-reviewed professional publications.

Dr Alex Vasquez. Reducing pain and inflammation naturally - Part 6: Nutritional and Botanical Treatments Against “Silent Infections” and Gastrointestinal Dysbiosis, Commonly Overlooked Causes of Neuromusculoskeletal Inflammation and Chronic Health Problems. Nutritional Perspectives 2006 Jan Dr Alex Vasquez. Neuroinflammation in fibromyalgia and CRPS is multifactorial. Nat Rev Rheumatol 2016 Apr;12(4):242. doi: 10.1038/nrrheum.2016.25 pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26935282 Dr Alex Vasquez. Biological plausibility of the gut-brain axis in autism. Ann N Y Acad Sci 2017 Nov;1408(1):5-6. doi: 10.1111/nyas.13516 pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29090837 Dr Alex Vasquez. Musculoskeletal Pain: Expanded Clinical Strategies: Printed monograph approved for ACCME PRA-1 Continuing Medical Education ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nlmcatalog/101633549 Published by: Institute for Functional Medicine. 2008 May Dr Alex Vasquez. Mitochondrial Medicine Arrives to Prime Time in Clinical Care: Nutritional Biochemistry and Mitochondrial Hyperpermeability ("Leaky Mitochondria") Meet Disease Pathogenesis and Clinical Interventions. Integr Med (Encinitas) 2014 Aug;13(4):44-9 pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26770108 Dr Alex Vasquez. Reply to "role of Western diet in inflammatory autoimmune diseases" by Manzel et al. In current allergy and asthma reports (volume 14, issue 1, January 2014). Curr Allergy Asthma Rep 2014 Aug;14(8):454. doi: 10.1007/s11882-014-0454-4 pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24947682 Dr Alex Vasquez. Correspondence regarding Cutshall, Bergstrom, Kalish's "Evaluation of a functional medicine approach to treating fatigue, stress, and digestive issues in women" in Complement Ther Clin Pract 2016 May. Complement Ther Clin Pract 2018 May;31:332-333. doi: 10.1016/j.ctcp.2016.10.001 pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27814977 Dr Alex Vasquez. The Microbiome Arrives to Prime Time in Primary Care, Implications for the Anti-Dysbiotic Treatment of Fibromyalgia. Nutritional Perspectives 2015 Oct Dr Alex Vasquez. Translating Microbiome (Microbiota) and Dysbiosis Research into Clinical Practice: The 20-Year Development of a Structured Approach that Gives Actionable Form to Intellectual Concepts. International Journal of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine 2015 Jun

This particular video (included below) is clearly NOT my best work because of the circumstances, including that we were still in heavy pandemic restrictions IN SPAIN (which had some of the most absurd restrictions of all of Europe) and also we were actually “living on the road” because we were traveling back and forth between a few different cities for my mother’s cancer care, all the more complicated by the pandemic hysteria….

Currently, my largest and most detailed explanation of dysbiosis-microbiome is in Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition currently available at discounted price directly from the publisher:

Sample PDF downloads: ​

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