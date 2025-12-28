INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com

Improving our VOCABULARY for THREAT PERCEPTION in INTERPERSONAL RELATIONSHIPS and InterNATIONAL POLITICS [clean video excerpt]

We have to have the specific words/vocabulary to trust our perceptions and act upon them.
Dec 28, 2025

“Preexisting vocabulary that fits our current situation helps confirm our perceptions and therefore trust our actions. We are seeing patterns of “friendly warnings” that turned out to be real threats and predictions of planned events, and therefore we have to give more attention to these clues.” DrV

How can we differentiate a FRIENDLY WARNING from a PERSONAL THREAT OF INTIMIDATION and ATTACK FORECASTING?

“Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!”

President Donald J. Trump Dec 25, 2025 at 6:51 PM

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115782891296626533

Threat interpretation: We have to have the specific words/vocabulary to trust our perceptions and act upon them.

1. Ambiguous threatening: Vague yet menacing, predictive and also permissive.

2. Stochastic intimidation: “Stochastic” implies random and variable, thus unpredictable. “Intimidation” is to frighten or threaten someone with the goal of trying to control their behavior. I prefer to describe this as:

a. Amorphous threat

b. Vague threat

c. Veiled threat

d. This could also be interpreted as “insider information” and “predictive programing” as we saw with the Covid19 “pandemic” which was perfectly predicted in several television shows and movies, especially the 2005 film “V for Vendetta” which described a laboratory-created government-distributed pathologic virus that was intentionally unleashed onto the public so that select politicians/controllers could profit financially (money) and politically (control) by killing, maiming, threatening, and menacing their own population. This was obviously realized in real life by Bill Gates’ and Anthony Fauci’s public predictions of “pandemic viruses”, “injected gene therapies” and “need for vaccines” in 2019, months ahead of the actual event; likewise, drug company president Albert Bourla stated publicly in 2019 prior to the Covid19 “pandemic” that Pfizer would have to make “billions of doses of vaccines for the upcoming pandemic.”

We have to have the specific words/vocabulary to trust our perceptions and act upon them.

Preexisting vocabulary that fits our current situation helps confirm our perceptions and therefore trust our actions. We are seeing patterns of “friendly warnings” that turned out to be real threats and predictions of planned events, and therefore we have to give more attention to these clues.

The complete video with current political context is available here along with links to the original sources of information and videos:

