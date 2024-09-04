Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition : The Colorful and Definitive Guide Toward Health and Vitality and away from the Boredom, Risks, Costs, and Inefficacy of Endless Analgesia, Immunosuppression, and Polypharmacy

Sample PDF downloads: ​

Discounted direct from Publisher

Written by Dr Alex Vasquez DC ND DO FACN—see CV / Biography below

Description

Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition combines the recently updated Functional Inflammology and Dr Vasquez’s previous Integrative Rheumatology into a new colorized updated textbook of almost 1,200 pages. This work is the culmination of several thousand research publications combined with Dr Vasquez’s many years of clinical experience and teaching graduate-level students and doctorate-level clinicians worldwide. With radiographs, photos, acronyms, illustrations, flowcharts, and detailed-yet-simplifying explanations, Dr Vasquez makes it easier than ever for clinicians to grasp important concepts in integrative care and functional medicine and then to translate the basic science research and molecular biology into treatment plans that can be explained and used in “the real world” of clinical practice with patients. The associated video tutorials and recorded live conference presentations further help students and clinicians “get it” via Dr Vasquez’s effective teaching style which embraces complexity while always emphasizing clinical applicability and psychosocial context. The Inflammation Mastery & Functional Inflammology series of books and videos translates important concepts and nutritional/biomedical science into easy and practical clinical applications for the prevention and treatment of disorders of sustained inflammation, which Dr Vasquez describes as “patterns of metabolic disturbance and inflammatory dysfunction” existing in three sequential and overlapping categories: 1) metabolic inflammation, 2) allergic inflammation, 3) autoimmune inflammation. This book includes access to video presentations which introduce the origin and components of the Functional Inflammology Protocol and FINDSEX® acronym. Post-publication updates to this information and important social and clinical contextualization are made available in videos and online repositories (access provided in the book), and the e-newsletter available from InflammationMastery and FunctionalInflammology.com. This textbook also provides access, via reprints or hyperlinks, to Dr Vasquez’s published articles—an example of which is his recent paradigm-shifting editorial published in the journal Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine (2014 January). The updated section on pain management allows students and clinicians to understand and apply manual, pharmacologic, nutritional and botanical medicine treatments for musculoskeletal pain, thereby providing better relief for patients and avoiding the hazards of NSAIDs, coxibs, steroids, opioids, immunosuppressants/immunoparalytics and biologics.

Product Details:

Paperback

8.5 x 11 inches

1182 pages

ISBN: 978-0-9906204-8-8

Discounted direct from Publisher

Alex Kennerly Vasquez DO ND DC (USA), former Fellow of the American College of Nutrition (FACN), former Overseas Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine (RSM, London UK) :

{education} An award-winning clinician-scholar and former Program Director a “fully-accredited” “university-based” graduate program in Nutrition and Functional Medicine, Dr Alex Vasquez is recognized internationally for his high intellectual and academic standards and for his detailed expertise spanning and interconnecting many topics in Medicine and Nutrition. Dr Vasquez holds three doctoral degrees as a graduate of University of Western States (Doctor of Chiropractic, 1996), Bastyr University (Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, 1999), and University of North Texas Health Science Center, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, 2010). Dr Vasquez has completed thousands of hours of post-graduate and continuing education (certifications) in subjects including Obstetrics, Pediatrics, Basic and Advanced Disaster Life Support, Nutrition and Functional Medicine; while in the final year of medical school, Dr Vasquez completed a Pre-Doctoral Research Fellowship in Complementary and Alternative Medicine Research hosted by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). {teaching, directing, organizing} Dr Vasquez has served in many teaching roles at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate levels in various accredited universities and colleges throughout the United States and has lectured internationally at the post-graduate level including accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME) for medical physicians. DrV was the founding Program Director of the world's first fully-accredited university-based graduate program in Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, and almost-single-handedly orchestrated the entirety of the five-day 2013 International Conference on Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine.{books} Dr Vasquez is the author of more than ten textbooks, including Integrative Orthopedics (2004, 2007 2012), Functional Medicine Rheumatology (2014), Musculoskeletal Pain: Expanded Clinical Strategies (commissioned and published by Institute for Functional Medicine, 2008), Chiropractic and Naturopathic Mastery of Common Clinical Disorders (2009), Integrative Medicine and Functional Medicine for Chronic Hypertension (2011), Brain Inflammation in Migraine and Fibromyalgia (2016), Antiviral Strategies and Immune Nutrition (2014), Autism, Dysbiosis, and the Gut-Brain Axis (2017) and the 1200-page Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition (2016) also published as a two-volume set titled Textbook of Clinical Nutrition and Functional Medicine. Dr Vasquez’s books are available internationally via bookstores such as BookDepository, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, ThriftBooks, AbeBooks, BetterWorldBooks, WaterStonesBooks. {journals} "DrV" has also written approximately 100 letters and articles for professional magazines and medical journals such as TheLancet.com (online x1), British Medical Journal (BMJ: online x3, print x1), Annals of Pharmacotherapy, Nutritional Perspectives (x11), Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics (JMPT), Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), Original Internist (x3), Integrative Medicine (x4), Holistic Primary Care, Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine (x2), Journal of the American Osteopathic Association (JAOA), Dynamic Chiropractic (x3), Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Current Asthma and Allergy Reports, Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice, Nature Reviews Rheumatology, Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, and Arthritis & Rheumatism—Official Journal of the American College of Rheumatology. Having served on the Review Boards for Acta Neuropsychiatrica, Journal of Pain Research, Autoimmune Diseases, PLOS One, Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine, Neuropeptides, International Journal of Clinical Medicine, Journal of Inflammation Research, BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine (all PubMed/Medline indexed), Integrated Blood Pressure Control, Journal of Biological Physics and Chemistry, Chiropractic Journal of Australia, and Journal of Naturopathic Medicine, Dr Vasquez served as the founding Editor of Naturopathy Digest, founding Editor (2013-) of International Journal of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine and Editor (2018-2019) of Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine.

Discounted direct from Publisher

Contents : Preamble, Chapters/subsections

Patient Assessments, Laboratory Interpretation, Clinical Concepts, Patient Management, Practice Management and Risk Reduction: This chapter introduces/reviews/updates patient assessments, laboratory interpretation, musculoskeletal emergencies, healthcare paradigms; the common and important conditions hemochromatosis and hypothyroidism are also included in this chapter since these need to be considered on a frequent basis in clinical practice Wellness Promotion & Re-Establishing the Foundation for Health: Reviewed here are diet, lifestyle, psychosocial health, and—given the pervasiveness of persistent organic pollutants and their increasingly recognized clinical importance—an introduction to environmental medicine Basic Concepts and Therapeutics in (Nondrug) Musculoskeletal Care and Integrative Pain Management: Nonpharmacologic management of musculoskeletal problems is preferred over pharmacologic (e.g., NSAID, Coxib, steroid, opioid) management because of the collateral benefits, safety, and cost-effectiveness associated with manual, dietary, botanical, and nutritional treatments. A brief discussion of the current crisis in musculoskeletal medicine is provided for contextualization and emphasis of the importance of expanding clinicians' knowledge of effective nondrug treatments The Major Modifiable Factors in Sustained Inflammation: Major components of the “Functional Inflammology Protocol” are reviewed here, from concepts and molecular biology to an emphasis on practical clinical applications: A few sections have been printed separately and are thus linked Food & Basic Nutrition 307 Infections: Dysbiosis / Viral Infections 396 / 540 Nutritional Immunomodulation 609 Dysmetabolism, Mitochondrial Dysfunction/ERS/UPR, and mTOR 622 Special Considerations: Sleep, Sociopsychology, Stress, Surgery 674 Endocrine Imbalances 688 Xenobiotic Immunotoxicity 699

Discounted direct from Publisher

Clinical Applications Hypertension 727 Diabetes Mellitus 819 Migraine & Headaches 863 (also published separately) Fibromyalgia 901 (also published separately) Allergic Inflammation 984 Rheumatoid Arthritis 1019 Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis 1038 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus 1053 Scleroderma & Systemic Sclerosis 1074 Vasculitic Diseases 1094 Spondyloarthropathies & Reactive Arthritis 1108 Sjögren Syndrome/Disease 1119 Raynaud's Syndrome/Phenomenon/Disorder 1127 Clinical Notes on Additional Conditions: Behçet's Disease, Sarcoidosis, Dermatomyositis and Polymyositis 1131 Index & Appendix (PDF)

Discounted direct from Publisher

Available in one large volume or 2 smaller volumes, in paper or digital ebook for phones, iPads, computers : ​

Same content either all together or in 2 volumes : Because Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition is large at nearly 1,200 pages and because the previous version of chapters 1-4 had been published as "volume 1" in 2004, the book was also published separately as two volumes titled Textbook of Clinical Nutrition and Functional Medicine; this was done at the request of the students who use the book in their classes and clinical work and also to respect those who had purchased the previous version of chapters 1-4 and who simply needed to add chapter 5, which is published as volume 2.

Paper book version : The general consensus is that people learn information at a deeper level when they read paper books because they interact with the material physically, can take notes directly on the page, and can easily flip pages to see other related information.

Digital ebook version: The digital ebook version for example via Amazon's Kindle platform allows the owner to read the book on phone, iPad and computer and to make highlights and notes that are synchronized across all devices. The Kindle app is free; download a *free* sample of Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition here via the *free* Kindle software from Amazon.

Discounted direct from Publisher

Discounted direct from Publisher

Share