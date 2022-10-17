INFLAMMATION MASTERY is an ongoing series of clinical protocols designed for the deciphering, deconstruction, prevention, and treatment of various common and important health conditions, especially those with an inflammatory, nutritional, and dysbiotic component—obviously this description applies to nearly all diseases.

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Inflammation Mastery, 4th Edition = 2 volumes of Textbook of Clinical Nutrition and Functional Medicine

Dense and authoritative textbook: ~1.5MILLION words = 25 books conveniently bound together Thousands of citations Clinical protocols ready for use: tested and safe and proven interventions Written from the perspectives of a clinician, academician, professor, and medicolegal expert witness Peer-reviewed and cultivated since the first publication in 2004 Chapters used for continuing medical education (CME) programs Used as a required core textbook for naturopathic medical students for more than 10 years

Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition (PDF cover, PDF contents) is the "master textbook" that details the functional inflammology protocol, described below. The full-color paper book is available for international shipping from ICHNFM.ORG while paper and digital versions are available from major bookstores such as Amazon.com (also amazon.co.uk in the UK and amazon.de in Germany...) and BarnesandNoble.com. Because the information in this book has already been time-proven via previous publications and extensive peer-review and thousands of citations to authoritative sources, it will not change nor be replaced in the foreseeable future. Any necessary updates will be provided by articles, videos, live webinars, and an extending separate "volume 3" described below.

Bookstore links :

Sample PDF downloads : ​

The teaching and learning start from the moment you see the cover of the book

Paper books provide the best learning experience; digital books provide the best convenience for carrying and searching

Loaded with history, context, and personal insights from the only expert in Clinical Nutrition and Functional Medicine with 3 doctorate degrees

Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition is the equivalent of 25 books, combined and organized together

Contents : Preamble, Chapters and subsections

Patient Assessments, Laboratory Interpretation, Clinical Concepts, Patient Management, Practice Management and Risk Reduction: This chapter introduces/reviews/updates patient assessments, laboratory interpretation, musculoskeletal emergencies, healthcare paradigms; the common and important conditions hemochromatosis and hypothyroidism are also included in this chapter since these need to be considered on a frequent basis in clinical practice Wellness Promotion & Re-Establishing the Foundation for Health: Reviewed here are diet, lifestyle, psychosocial health, and—given the pervasiveness of persistent organic pollutants and their increasingly recognized clinical importance—an introduction to environmental medicine Basic Concepts and Therapeutics in (Nondrug) Musculoskeletal Care and Integrative Pain Management: Nonpharmacologic management of musculoskeletal problems is preferred over pharmacologic (e.g., NSAID, Coxib, steroid, opioid) management because of the collateral benefits, safety, and cost-effectiveness associated with manual, dietary, botanical, and nutritional treatments. A brief discussion of the current crisis in musculoskeletal medicine is provided for contextualization and emphasis of the importance of expanding clinicians' knowledge of effective nondrug treatments The Major Modifiable Factors in Sustained Inflammation: Major components of the “Functional Inflammology Protocol” are reviewed here, from concepts and molecular biology to an emphasis on practical clinical applications: A few sections have been printed separately and are thus linked Food & Basic Nutrition 307 Infections: Dysbiosis / Viral Infections 396 / 540 Nutritional Immunomodulation 609 Dysmetabolism, Mitochondrial Dysfunction/ERS/UPR, and mTOR 622 Special Considerations: Sleep, Sociopsychology, Stress, Surgery 674 Endocrine Imbalances 688 Xenobiotic Immunotoxicity 699 Clinical Applications Hypertension 727 Diabetes Mellitus 819 Migraine & Headaches 863 (also published separately) Fibromyalgia 901 (also published separately) Allergic Inflammation 984 Rheumatoid Arthritis 1019 Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis 1038 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus 1053 Scleroderma & Systemic Sclerosis 1074 Vasculitic Diseases 1094 Spondyloarthropathies & Reactive Arthritis 1108 Sjögren Syndrome/Disease 1119 Raynaud's Syndrome/Phenomenon/Disorder 1127 Clinical Notes on Additional Conditions: Behçet's Disease, Sarcoidosis, Dermatomyositis and Polymyositis 1131 Index & Appendix (PDF)

​​ Available in one large volume or 2 smaller volumes, in paper or digital ebook for phones, iPads, computers : ​

Same content either all together or in 2 volumes : Because Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition is large at nearly 1,200 pages and because the previous version of chapters 1-4 had been published as "volume 1" in 2004, the book was also published separately as two volumes titled Textbook of Clinical Nutrition and Functional Medicine; this was done at the request of the students who use the book in their classes and clinical work and also to respect those who had purchased the previous version of chapters 1-4 and who simply needed to add chapter 5, which is published as volume 2.

Paper book version : The general consensus is that people learn information at a deeper level when they read paper books because they interact with the material physically, can take notes directly on the page, and can easily flip pages to see other related information.

Digital ebook version: The digital ebook version for example via Amazon's Kindle platform allows the owner to read the book on phone, iPad and computer and to make highlights and notes that are synchronized across all devices. The Kindle app is free; download a *free* sample of Inflammation Mastery 4th Edition here via the *free* Kindle software from Amazon.

News and updates: ​

Volume 3 which will focus exclusively on dysbiosis and the microbiome and its clinical implications and treatments will be published in 2018 or more likely 2019. The information in this new 3rd volume will be completely new, derived from Dr Vasquez's 30-hour video course Human Microbiome and Dysbiosis in Clinical Disease .

See smaller updates and news at Dr Alex Vasquez 's Inflammation Mastery on facebook.com/InflammationMastery

​Bulk discounts (orders of 5 or more books shipped to the same address) are available for students, book clubs, and study groups