INTRACELLULAR CALCIUM in Pain Disorders, Depression, Hypertension, Diabetes, Seizures, and Neurodegeneration

The new/concluding section on intracellular calcium begins at approximately minute 35 of this final edit of the video if you want to skip ahead to that section.
Can you ANSWER me 8 questions with 12 answers on INTRACELLULAR CALCIUM?
Describe the physiological roles of intracellular calcium (iCalcium, iCa).
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Describe the pathophysiological roles of intracellular calcium.
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What is the main molecular trigger for the cellular entry of calcium?
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How is the main molecular trigger for the entry of calcium converted to its opposite?
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What is the main biochemical requirement for this conversion?
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Name the two requirements for the requirement (answer) for question no5 above, ie what are the cofactors and coenzymes for no5 above?
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What single characteristic distinguishes physiologic from pathologic iCalcium?
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Name the 4 main “areas” or “relocations” for iCalcium
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All videos from the course HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE are being re-uploaded in Feb-Mar 2025 to provide direct and reliable access through the substack platform:
Can you answer these 10 questions on dysbiosis and microbiome?
VIDEO with discussion of QUESTIONS and ANSWERS 1-5 with Test-Taking Strategies
QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (6-10) with Test-Taking Strategies
Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms
Microbiome Dysbiosis (2) Physiologic and Pathologic Mechanisms of Dysbiosis and Subclinical Microbial Colonizations (VIDEO:1hour,15minutes)
Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease(VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)