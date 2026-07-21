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INTRACELLULAR CALCIUM in Pain Disorders, Depression, Hypertension, Diabetes, Seizures, and Neurodegeneration

Final edit of this video: The new/concluding section on intracellular calcium begins at approximately minute 35 of this final edit of the video if you want to skip ahead to that section.
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The new/concluding section on intracellular calcium begins at approximately minute 35 of this final edit of the video if you want to skip ahead to that section.

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INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION (video) discount pricing directly from publisher

INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION (video) discount pricing directly from publisher

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
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January 18, 2025
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Can you ANSWER me 8 questions with 12 answers on INTRACELLULAR CALCIUM?

  1. Describe the physiological roles of intracellular calcium (iCalcium, iCa).

    1. __________________________________________

  2. Describe the pathophysiological roles of intracellular calcium.

    1. __________________________________________

  3. What is the main molecular trigger for the cellular entry of calcium?

    1. __________________________________________

  4. How is the main molecular trigger for the entry of calcium converted to its opposite?

    1. __________________________________________

  5. What is the main biochemical requirement for this conversion?

    1. __________________________________________

  6. Name the two requirements for the requirement (answer) for question no5 above, ie what are the cofactors and coenzymes for no5 above?

    1. __________________________________________

    2. __________________________________________

  7. What single characteristic distinguishes physiologic from pathologic iCalcium?

    1. __________________________________________

  8. Name the 4 main “areas” or “relocations” for iCalcium

    1. __________________________________________

    2. __________________________________________

    3. __________________________________________

    4. __________________________________________

INTRACELLULAR HYPERCALCINOSIS: 20 years later, this remains a topic of major and emerging importance

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
·
Jun 29
INTRACELLULAR HYPERCALCINOSIS: 20 years later, this remains a topic of major and emerging importance

Toward the end of one of my recent videos (LINKED HERE and below) I mentioned an update to my diagram explaining the clinical importance of elevated intracellular calcium. You can also see more discussion of this toward the end of this weekend’s video “

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INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION discount pricing directly from publisher, F.I.N.D.S.E.X.® Functional Medicine Protocol

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
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September 4, 2024
INFLAMMATION MASTERY 4th EDITION discount pricing directly from publisher, F.I.N.D.S.E.X.® Functional Medicine Protocol

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INFLAMMATION MASTERY clinical protocols InflammationMastery.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

This site—InflammationMastery.substack.com—is now my main newsletter

INFLAMMATION MASTERY
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Jul 5
This site—InflammationMastery.substack.com—is now my main newsletter

Update 5Jul2026 overriding 27Oct2025:

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All videos from the course HUMAN MICROBIOME AND DYSBIOSIS IN CLINICAL DISEASE are being re-uploaded in Feb-Mar 2025 to provide direct and reliable access through the substack platform:

  1. Can you answer these 10 questions on dysbiosis and microbiome?

  2. VIDEO with discussion of QUESTIONS and ANSWERS 1-5 with Test-Taking Strategies

  3. QUESTIONS and ANSWERS for Dysbiosis & Microbiome (6-10) with Test-Taking Strategies

  4. Microbiome Dysbiosis (1) Course Overview and Introduction to Major Concepts and Mechanisms

  5. Microbiome Dysbiosis (2) Physiologic and Pathologic Mechanisms of Dysbiosis and Subclinical Microbial Colonizations (VIDEO:1hour,15minutes)

  6. Microbiome Dysbiosis (3) Prototypes of Dysbiosis-Induced Disease(VIDEO:1hour,42minutes=102minutes)

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